Baseball: Hilliard Darby Panthers getting boost from Andrew Patrick’s pitching
In his freshman year, Hilliard Darby baseball player Andrew Patrick could sense his potential and his dream of playing at the collegiate level.
Patrick, a senior pitcher and infielder, has reached those aspirations as he is again a key contributor on the Panthers pitching staff and has committed to play at Division I Wright State.
“Freshman year I was starting to get in the weight room and get that mental part of the game,” Patrick said. “That’s when I realized I could really do this and go (Division I in college). … It takes a burden off your back (to commit). You can play free and do anything you can to help the team.”
Patrick helped the freshman/junior varsity B team finish 25-1 and saw some time on varsity in his freshman year. He joined the varsity full time as a sophomore and helped Darby advance to the Division I state tournament, where it lost 4-3 in 13 innings to Cleveland St. Ignatius in a semifinal to finish 24-8.
As a sophomore, Patrick hit .395 with 19 RBI, four triples, 23 runs and 23 stolen bases and was 6-0 with one save and a 1.62 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. He was named first-team all-district and second-team all-league.
“Andrew is an elite athlete and we’ll go how he goes,” coach Mike Weer said. “He’s playing well and he gives us a chance to compete. Sometimes he feels a little bit of the pressure. If he just goes and plays his game, he’s fine.”
Darby was 8-6 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Cardinal Division before playing Olentangy on April 23. The Panthers lost to the Braves 11-7 on April 22.
“If we just compete and come ready to play every day, we can go pretty far,” Patrick said.
The Panthers lost 6-5 to Olentangy Berlin on April 16, but avenged the league loss by beating the Bears 2-0 on April 19.
Through 13 games, Patrick was 3-0 and had a 2.39 ERA with 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 1/3 innings.
Max Mullen was 4-1 and had a 0.49 ERA with 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 28 2/3 innings. He went the distance in the win over Berlin, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking three.
Patrick, who also plays shortstop and first base, was hitting .317 with a team-high 13 runs and three home runs.
Mullen was batting .462, followed by Casey Maruniak (.429) and Cam Gilkerson (.412). Maruniak led in RBI with 14.
Only a sophomore, Gilkerson also has committed to Wright State.
“There’s potential (on this team),” Weer said. “We still have a lot growing and maturing as a varsity baseball team that we need to do. We’re still trying to figure out what are the right puzzle pieces to give us the best chance to compete on a game-to-game basis. It goes back to what we call Darby baseball — throwing strikes, making the routine plays, putting the ball in play and we’re not doing those things.
“When we do those things, you give yourself a chance. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win the game, but we give ourselves a chance to compete and that’s all we’re trying to do.”
