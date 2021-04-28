Summer events: Franklin County Fair to welcome general public this year

Organizers of the 2021 Franklin County Fair plan to make it open to the public in an effort to provide a semblance of what the fair had offered before the COVID-19 coronavirus forced it to close to the public last year.

The fair is scheduled July 19-25 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St. in Hilliard.

“The board is planning a fair that will be open to the public with rides, food and entertainment,” said Gary Fellure, president of the fair board.

The fair board is working with local and state health officials to meet all health guidelines, said Stephanie Rauschenbach, owner of Simply Put PR, a public-relations firm promoting the fair.

The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $8.

Last year, the fair was open for only 4-H exhibitors and their limited family members.

This year's schedule includes a full lineup of 4-H exhibits.

Public events, according to the schedule, include harness racing on multiple days, a truck and tractor pull and a demolition derby.

For more information and updates, go to fcfair.org.

Tim Kauffman, executive director of Destination Hilliard, said he is pleased that the fair is resuming.

“The return of the Franklin County Fair as a COVID-safe event is an exciting development; it’s going to be feel like a family-friendly summer again in Hilliard,” Kauffman said.

