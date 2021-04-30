Hilliard to expand Think Big Space to six schools

Hilliard City Schools’ Think Big Space at the district’s Innovation Campus will expand at both sixth-grade buildings and four elementary schools next year.

Mark Tremayne, director of innovation and extended learning, said details still are being developed but the expansions will be done at Station and Tharp sixth-grade schools and at Britton, Hoffman, Norwich and Washington elementary schools.

The Think Big Space opened in August 2019 at the Innovative Learning Hub, 3859 Main St., and the Innovative Learning Center, 5323 Cemetery Road; both are part of the district’s Innovation Campus.

The Think Big Space was developed as a partnership between the district and Amazon Web Services’ InCommunities program and is focused on community stewardship, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for Hilliard schools.

Think Big combines Hilliard’s curriculum with Amazon’s cloud-computing technology to provide an environment for students to explore career awareness, business, engineering, entrepreneurship, technology and design.

