Police Beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

A robbery was reported at Target, 4211 Trueman Boulevard, at 1:45 p.m. April 24.

Employees told police a man took three Wi-Fi routers, worth $400, and when confronted, threatened to stab the employees, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

Through further investigation, Hilliard police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old Columbus man for whom police have issued an arrest warrant for robbery through the Franklin County Municipal Court, Litchfield said April 28.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A paint sprayer worth $500 was reported stolen at 3:15 p.m. April 20 from a building on the 3400 block of Reed Point Drive.

• A woman told police on April 21 that over-the-counter medication worth $10 was stolen at 12:15 p.m. April 19 at a residence on the 3700 block of Hillcrest Street West.

• A 53-year-old woman was arrested for assault, a felony, at 2:30 p.m. April 21 on the 3600 block of Main Street.

• A 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 12:34 a.m. April 22 on Interstate 270 South at Roberts Road.

• A 34-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault at 1:41 a.m. April 25 on the 4400 block of Prairie Pine Court.

• A 57-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 4:43 p.m. April 25 on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.

A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek