Hilliard's Summer in the City will include fireworks, concerts and yoga

On May 3, the same day memberships for Hilliard’s two city pools went on sale to residents, city officials announced that several other summer activities are expected to resume this year.

Summer in the City will include a fireworks display July 3, as well as activities at Hilliard’s Station Park.

“(We are) thrilled to be getting back to some normalcy with the Summer in the City series," Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department director Ed Merritt said. "It was important for us to find safe ways for the community to connect with friends and family."

Hilliard canceled its fireworks display last year and both of the city’s municipal pools were closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But with vaccines available and experience with social distancing and other protocols to control the continuing pandemic, city officials said, programs were developed with safety in mind.

“We focused on events we could bring that can be held outdoors with social distancing,” such as concerts, fishing and exercise programs, said Anna Subler, community-relations administrator for Hilliard.

Summer in the City will begin with Wheels and Waffles from 9 to 11 a.m. May 8 at Hilliard’s Station Park, 4021 Main St.

In recognition of May as National Bike Month, participants may ride bicycles on the Heritage Rail Trail, enjoy to-go waffles from Coffee Connections of Hilliard, listen to live music and receive a bicycle safety check.

A $6 per-person registration for the event is required at hilliardohio.gov.

All other Summer in the City events are free, Subler said.

They include Get the Scoop, an ice-cream event, Sprouts Night Out for toddlers and Friday Flicks, a movie screening, all at Hilliard’s Station Park.

The splash pad at Hilliard’s Station Park is set to open May 10.

The city's pools will open May 29.

In June, the Celebration at the Station concert series will resume Thursday evenings at Hilliard’s Station Park, Subler said.

The lineup includes North to Nashville on June 3; the Reaganomics on June 10; The Dave Matthews Tribute Band on June 17; Zack Attack on June 24; Mark Leach on July 8; The Wet Bandits on July 15; Conspiracy on July 22; The Menus on July 29; Trailer Park Ninjas on Aug. 5; and Radio Tokyo on Aug. 12.

Each performance will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Motivation at the Station, a series of Saturday morning exercise classes, including yoga instruction, also will resume this summer.

Meanwhile, the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be active June 1 through Oct. 31.

In its fifth season, the DORA will be in effect seven days a week, from noon to 9 p.m. in the designated borders, all within a portion of Old Hilliard district and adjacent to Hilliard’s Station Park, with the exception of First Responders Park.

Finally, Freedom Fest will be held July 3.

The city’s Independence Day celebration will include live music, food and a fireworks display at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

This year, the fireworks display is on July 3 – a Saturday – rather than July 4.

In the past, many suburbs staged firework displays July 3 rather than July 4 because Columbus holds Red, White & Boom! on July 3.

“But since July 4 is a Sunday this year, we chose to have fireworks on July 3,” Subler said.

Although organized by the Franklin County Fair Board, a Fourth of July parade is planned July 4, Subler said.

All events, however, are offered with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are subject to change, Subler said.

Up-to-the-minute recommendations, requirements and protocols, as well as changes in dates, times or venues for events, including whether or not registration is required, are available at hilliardohio.gov/summer-in-the-city.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo