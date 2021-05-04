Hilliard Police Beat: May 4

ThisWeek group

Paint, tools and equipment worth $3,105 were stolen during a breaking-and-entering incident April 30 at a Duke Philip Drive residence, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A resident on the 4800 block of Duke Philip Drive told police painting tarps, 5-gallon buckets of paint, lights, masking paper, paint rollers, razor blades, paint sprayers, pressure washers, extension cords and other equipment were stolen between 11:30 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. April 30.

Maintenance was being performed at the residence in advance of the owners showing the residence to potential tenants, according to police.

It is believed entry was forced through the garage, and the incident was under investigation, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard police spokeswoman.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A hammer drill, an impact driver, a wrench set and other tools worth a total of $1,435 were reported stolen between 4 and 5 a.m. May 1 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A laptop and charger, a leather bag, cordless mouse, a large-capacity USB drive and titles to two vehicles and a trailer were reported stolen between April 12 and 30 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $3,523.

• An exterior double door made of solid wood was reported stolen between 8 a.m. April 19 and 9 a.m. April 27 from a business on the 5300 block of Center Street. Property loss was reported at $4,200.

• A purse containing a cellphone, credit cards, a driver’s license, keys and cosmetics was reported stolen at 3:20 p.m. April 28 from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Main Street. Property loss was reported at $1,995.

• A woman told police $20 was stolen at 4:22 p.m. April 28 from her vehicle on the 4800 block of King Albert Drive.

• A license plate was reported stolen between 6 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. April 27 from a vehicle on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:14 p.m. April 28 on the 3700 block of Trueman Boulevard.

• A 31-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, and a 45-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 12:14 a.m. April 28 at Park Mill Run Drive and Fishinger Boulevard.

• A 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 1:54 a.m. April 29 on Davidson Road at Interstate 270.

• A 28-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 11:19 a.m. April 29 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

• A 23-year-old woman was arrested for assault, a misdemeanor, at April 30 at Community Way and Profile Lane.

• A 36-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 3:11 a.m. May 1 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek