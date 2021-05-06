Hilliard: Prototype drone first responders could increase safety

ThisWeek group

To the Editor:

As someone in a mixed-race family who is concerned for the future of my younger non-Caucasian siblings, this idea of first-responder drones is one that I will 100% get behind. ("Drone first responder: Hilliard police working with prototype 'game-changer,'" April 29 edition of the ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News.)

People every day are putting themselves in danger when 911 is called. The officers responding could potentially face danger from the reason 911 was called in the first place, innocent civilians could get caught up in an altercation if the situation is unknown and, if certain details are misunderstood, a routine call could end up in a wrongful death.

With all of the publicity on police brutality lately, these drones would not only be helpful in Hilliard, but all over America. Imagine the drone being able to head onto the scene of a crime or respond to a call involving a potential threat ... the officers would know and be able to see ahead of time if there was a serious reason to have their guns drawn and ready to take action or not.

As of right now, these drones are still in the prototype stage, and this is just an idea becoming a work in progress. If there comes a time where the city of Hilliard has to vote on drone first responders, I would strongly encourage you to vote yes.

Ava Riley

Galloway