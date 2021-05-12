Hilliard Division of Police poised to start using body-worn cameras next year

Hilliard has sketched out a timeline for implementing body-worn cameras for police officers, and city leaders plan to seek a grant this summer that would fund the devices.

Next year, Hilliard Division of Police officers likely will join the growing ranks of law-enforcement agencies that utilize body-worn cameras.

There is a “community expectation” for police officers to have body cameras, and the use of the cameras enhances prosecution in the courts and personnel management within a department, police Chief Robert Fisher told Hilliard City Council on May 10.

The cameras also can prevent litigation by exonerating officers of wrongful accusations, he said.

About $225,000 will be needed to launch a body-camera program, including $150,000 for equipment, with the remainder for network and ancillary costs, Fisher said.

The city will include body cameras as part of the capital-improvements budget for 2022, but at the same time, it will seek grants to fund the cost of the cameras, City Manager Michelle Crandall said.

The specifics of the grant program are yet to be outlined but could come as soon as June, Fisher said.

“(Gov. Mike DeWine) proposed it as part of the budget that is before the (Ohio) General Assembly now," he said May 11. "We do not know much how much will be offered in the grant, but it would be administered through a state agency."

Although a policy for body cameras will be discussed with the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, the use of body cameras will not be part of any collective-bargaining agreement with the union that represents central Ohio law-enforcement officers, Fisher said.

“That’s a management right,” Crandall said about the city’s decision to have officers utilize body cameras.

“But we want their feedback,” Fisher said, and there will be discussion between Hilliard police and the FOP as Hilliard police begin using body cameras and developing a policy for their use.

Such a policy will include records retention, including how long data will be stored and what medium will be used.

The cost is greater for storing data on devices that can quickly recall data as opposed to that which is used for long-term storage, according to Duane Powell, director of information technology for Hilliard.

When the city decides it wants to implement body cameras, it is a four- to six-month process before the cameras can start rolling, Fisher said.

