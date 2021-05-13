South-Western's David Stewart chosen as next Hilliard superintendent

The Hilliard City Schools board has selected David Stewart to become the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Marschhausen, who resigned April 30 to become superintendent of neighboring Dublin City Schools.

Stewart is deputy superintendent for the South-Western City School District, where he has served for eight years, but he has a history with Hilliard.

Stewart was the principal of Hilliard Darby High School from 2004-08, and in 2008, he was tasked with opening Hilliard Bradley High School in 2009. He was Bradley's principal until 2013.

Stewart, who has a master's degree in education administration from Ashland University and a bachelor's degree from Miami University, is expected to begin his employment July 1, according to the district's announcement.

Board President Lisa Whiting, in a statement, said Stewart “proved himself to be the best choice for Hilliard.”

“Our community told us they wanted a superintendent with a proven academic track record and who knows the Hilliard community," she said. "David fit the profile of what our community, staff and board were looking for. We are excited to bring him on board."

Board Vice President Brian Perry said the board is "excited to announce the selection" of Stewart, pending contract negotiations.

"David impressed us with his commitment to academic success, his passion for education and his humility when discussing his accomplishments," Perry told ThisWeek on May 13.

Stewart would replace Marschhausen, who had been in Hilliard since 2013 and accepted the position of interim superintendent for Dublin, a job he began May 1.

Marschhausenwill become Dublin’s full-time superintendent Aug. 1 after current Superintendent Todd Hoadley transitions into a different administrative role for the district.

Marschhausen's base annual salary upon departing Hilliard was $183,790.

Wade Lucas began serving as Hilliard's interim superintendent May 1.

According to a contract executed by the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio between Lucas and the school board, Lucas' compensation is a salary of $1,100 per day.

The contract's terms include State Teacher Retirement System contributions, the board's share of statutory benefits and a 4% fiscal fee, which equates to a daily expense of $1,534.

The contract estimates 61 days of service from May 3 to July 31.

It is likely that the contract of Lucas will end June 30, but it will depend on when Stewart would begin his tenure as superintendent, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

For the superintendent search, the board met in closed executive sessions May 7 and 12.

The board chose its superintendent with the assistance of the ESC, according to Raterman.

The ESC had provided six candidates to the board for consideration, but Stewart was not among them:

• Vickie L. Cartwright, superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District in Wisconsin.

• Matthew W. Chrispin, superintendent of Bucyrus City Schools.

• Phillipa R. Craft, a Columbus City Schools teacher and a former assistant superintendent at A+ Arts Academy.

• Kenneth W. DeMoss, a principal for Wood County Schools in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

• Martha A. Hasselbusch, a principal for Cincinnati Public Schools.

• Robert A. Lundin, a strategic consultant for Burns Van Fleet Educational Consulting in Houston, Texas.

The six candidates provided to the Hilliard board are those who applied via the ESC portal and for which there is a public record, said David Varda, CFO and treasurer of the ESC.

Perry told ThisWeek on May 12 that the "board will be paring that list down between now and the 24th," when another executive session was scheduled.

He said the board was not required to limit itself to the six candidates under review from the ESC, however.

The board can "continue its search if board members feel it would be in the best interests of the community," Perry said.

As it happened, the job was offered May 13 to Stewart.

A salary range being offered to Stewart was not immediately available.

No salary range was included when the ESC posted the position, according to Joseph Weitz, policy and communications coordinator for the ESC.

The vacancy announcement stated “actual salary and benefits will be commensurate with the education and experience of the candidate.” Weitz said.

The school board's next meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at Hilliard Memorial Middle School, 2900 Walker Road.

Perry said May 13 he does not believe the board would consider a hiring resolution May 17 "because we still need to work out the details of a contract."

As of May 13, the board also remained scheduled to meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. May 24.

In a statement from the Hilliard board, Stewart said it "is an honor to have been selected (by the board) as the next superintendent of this outstanding district."

“I am excited to get to work developing relationships with the committed staff and talented students," he said in the statement. "Creating partnerships with our parents and community members will be a top priority. Hilliard is an excellent district, and I look forward to supporting our work to prepare our students for what’s next."

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo