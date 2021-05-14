After three years, Hill Farm's proposed 229 houses at Scioto Darby and Elliott roads back in play

Three years after Hilliard City Council rejected a proposed rezoning by M/I Homes to build 229 single-family residences at Scioto Darby and Elliott roads, the project known as Hill Farm recently received a positive recommendation, with modifications, from the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission.

The proposal involves rezoning most of the the 205-acre parcel from rural residential to Hilliard Conservation District, and it will return to council for final consideration.

“We’re excited to be back. We have worked hard for three years, (and) a major addition (since then) is (the addition of) empty-nester (residences),” Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes, told commission members May 13 in advance of their unanimous decision to recommend approval of the rezoning.

There is no statutory requirement for when council members will hear the rezoning but it expected to occur as soon as next month, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

City planner John Talentino told commission members that city staff members recommended support of the proposed rezoning.

“Staff finds the proposal to be consistent with the Big Darby Accord Watershed Master Plan and the Hilliard Comprehensive Plan concerning land use, the provision of open space, recreational trail development, prairie restoration and providing a mix of residential products,” Talentino wrote in the staff report and told commission members.

The approval has six conditions, including a maximum density of 1.12 units per acre, that the proposal is revised to allow a single-lane roundabout at Scioto Darby Road and the future extension of Audubon Avenue, that Elliott Road is improved in accordance with other requirements, that the applicant enter into a developer’s agreement with Hilliard for public improvements and that the project meets the requirements of the Franklin County Engineer’s Office.

Only 160 acres of the 205-acre parcel will be rezoned. The remainder will remain in Brown Township as green space, Talentino said.

According to a developer's agreement that was part of the 2018 proposal, as well as the current rendering of the proposed development, the project includes land that could be used for a fire station and for a school building.

The green space exceeds the minimum requirement and qualifies the development for a “bonus density,” allowing it to slightly exceed the 1-unit-per-acre density standard applicable to the conversation district, Talentino said.

Speaking after the meeting, Barkan said the addition of the empty-nester residences and changing the alignment of Audubon Avenue made it “the right plan at the right time.”

Audubon Avenue runs through the Heritage Preserve development to the south.

In November 2017, the Big Darby Accord Advisory Panel recommended approval of the proposal.

On Feb. 8, 2018, the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the proposal to City Council, but on Oct. 22, 2018, council members voted 6-1 to deny the rezoning application.

Kelly McGivern, who is in the final year of her term, was the only council member who voted for the rezoning in 2018.

On April 13, the proposal again was presented to the Big Darby Accord Advisory Panel, which recommended approval, sending it before the planning and zoning commission May 13.

Hilliard is one of 10 local governments that created the Big Darby Accord in 2004 to preserve and protect the Big Darby Creek and its tributaries in western central Ohio, according to bigdarbyaccord.com.

In 2008, Hilliard City Council approved the Big Darby Accord Watershed Master Plan, according to authorizing legislation.

The accord panel, which issues nonbinding recommendations, includes representatives from the cities of Columbus, Grove City and Hilliard, Brown, Norwich, Pleasant, Prairie and Washington townships, the village of Harrisburg and Franklin County.

Planning and zoning commission member Bill Uttley, speaking after the decision, said he supported the Hill Farm rezoning because there is a great need for housing, specifically empty-nester housing, in Hilliard.

If City Council approves the rezoning, and after M/I Homes receives approval for building permits, construction could begin the first quarter of next year, Barkan said.

The 229 units include 60 empty-nester “quads," with the remainder being single-family residences on lots of two sizes, Barkan said.

The single-family residences would be priced at $375,000 to $550,000.

Hill Farm would be built in five phases in about five years after the start of construction, Barkan said.

Melissa Brinkerhoff of Langton Road was one of about a dozen people living near the proposed development who attended the May 13 commission meeting.

Brinkerhoff said the same concerns that she had three years ago remain.

“Density – it doesn’t matter if it is 1-story or 2-story, or single-family or empty-nester, it’s still too many,” Brinkerhoff said.

She also criticized the definitions of open space used to qualify for the density bonus.

