Girls Basketball: Joy Taylor steps down as coach of Hilliard Davidson Wildcats

Citing family commitments, Joy Taylor has stepped down as girls basketball coach at Hilliard Davidson after 11 seasons.

Under Taylor, the Wildcats went 126-132 overall and 67-67 in the OCC-Central Division. Davidson shared the league title with Dublin Coffman in the 2012-13 season.

The Wildcats finished 7-15 overall and 3-7 in the OCC-Central this past season.

“It was very difficult for my assistant, John Klie, and I to make the decision to step down,” Taylor said. “We have coached together for over a decade and I can confidently speak for both of us when I say that we love coaching and will absolutely miss it. I feel blessed to have had a very positive experience at Davidson and am so thankful for the strong relationships formed over the years. The team is truly a second family to me.

“I’m very proud of the culture that our program has cultivated together. I will continue to support our players and the program as I allow new priorities to take the forefront in my life.”

Before taking over at Davidson, Taylor went 78-72 in seven seasons at Loudonville.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank