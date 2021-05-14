Hilliard Police Beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting early May 11 at a residence on the 5000 block of Drivemere Road.

Police received multiple calls about 5 a.m. May 11 about gunshots, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

At least three shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Litchfield said. No one was injured.

Investigators do not consider the shooting random.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Thefts from multiple vehicles parked on the 4100 block of Green Clover Drive were reported May 4 and 5.

A wallet containing cash and credit cards was reported stolen between 9:30 p.m. May 4 and 6 a.m. May 5. Property loss was reported at $121.

A wallet containing a driver’s license and credit cards was reported stolen at 6 a.m. May 5. Property loss was reported at $52.

Finally, a laptop worth $1,800 was reported stolen between 10 p.m. May 4 and 6:30 a.m. May 5.

• Catalytic convertors were reported stolen between 6 p.m. May 5 and 8 a.m. May 6 from vehicles parked on the 5000 block of Britton Parkway. Property loss was reported at $1,000.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. May 11 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $400.

• A woman told police May 7 that $220 was stolen April 28 from a residence on the 4700 block of Tremont Club Drive.

• Camera equipment and clothes were reported stolen between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. May 9 from the 4200 block of Avery Road.

• A 36-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 11:15 a.m. May 4 at Avery and Hayden Run roads.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested for trafficking in drugs, a felony, at 12:54 p.m. May 6 on the 4800 block of Leap Court.

• A 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 12:04 a.m. May 7 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 24-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 6:28 p.m. May 8 at Scioto Darby Road and Reed Point Drive.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek