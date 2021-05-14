Hilliard's Summer in the City starts rolling with Wheels and Waffles

A. Kevin Corvo
ThisWeek group
Aliza Grenier, 9, of Hilliard crosses the finish line of a bicycle course while balancing objects on her head at Hilliard's Station Park during the Wheels and Waffles event May 8. The event included waffles from Coffee Connections of Hilliard, live music and bicycle safety inspections.

Temperatures hovering in the 40s with a brisk breeze were not summer-like May 8, but several dozen families participated in the first event of Hilliard's Summer in the City program for 2021.

Wheels and Waffles was held at Hilliard’s Station Park.

Residents Kevin and Michelle Kuhn, and their daughters, Matteson, 8, and Jordan, 7, used the event to work toward their goal of riding their bicycles 221 miles this year – a number chosen to match the calendar year, less the zero.

“I saw the event in a city email,” said Michelle Kuhn, whose family participated in Pelotonia last year, the annual charity bicycle tour in which riders raise money for cancer-treatment research.

Wheels and Waffles is a new event for Hilliard, said Kristan Turner, recreation supervisor for the city.

It was chosen to align with National Bike Month in May, she said.

Bicyclists rode at the Heritage Rail Trail before arriving at the adjacent Hilliard’s Station Park, where waffles from Coffee Connections of Hilliard were served and riders could get free safety checks on bicycles and equipment.

It was the first of multiple activities and events the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled at Hilliard’s Station Park as part of Summer in the City, which will include a Thursday-night concert series at the park beginning in June.

Also enjoying the event were residents David and D’Ette Wagar, and their sons, Flynt, 13, and Holt, 11.

They often ride at various Metro Parks and within Hilliard neighborhoods, David Wagar said.

The cool weather was not a deterrent for the family.

“Nothing stops us,” said Wagar, but added sometimes his sons will “beg off” if the temperatures drop below freezing.

The Wagars ride about 20 miles a week.

“(Hilliard) has so many great paths in the parks and neighborhoods,” Wagar said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo