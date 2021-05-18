Hilliard Police Beat: May 18

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers made recent drug-related arrests on Cemetery Road and Main Street.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 1:27 a.m. May 15 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

One day later, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:49 a.m. May 16 at Main Street and Luther Lane.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A 19-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 2:20 p.m. May 14 at Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.

• A 23-year-old woman told police a person assaulted her at 1:07 a.m. on the 4700 block of Cemetery Road.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek