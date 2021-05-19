American Legion and VFW posts will hold Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery

The William R. Schnug Memorial American Legion Post 614 and the Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 in the veterans section of Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Road in Norwich Township.

The Memorial Day ceremony was not held last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Hilliard's William R. Schnug Memorial American Legion Post 614 and Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931 place a wreath May 27, 2019, during the traditional Memorial Day ceremony at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Norwich Township. Pictured facing the memorial forward are (obscured) Phil Schooley and Thomas Rowe of Post 614, and facing it in the foreground are (from left) Marty Sutton and Jim Lutz of Post 4931.

This year’s event will include the traditional recognition but also will include a ceremony in observation of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said Tom Rowe, commander of Post 614.

