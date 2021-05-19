American Legion and VFW posts will hold Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery

The William R. Schnug Memorial American Legion Post 614 and the Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 in the veterans section of Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Road in Norwich Township.

The Memorial Day ceremony was not held last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will include the traditional recognition but also will include a ceremony in observation of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said Tom Rowe, commander of Post 614.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo