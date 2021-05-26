Hilliard Police Beat: May 26

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested an 18-year-old man for misdemeanor assault at 9:15 p.m. May 18 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Another 18-year-old man told police he was assaulted, according to the police report.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A backpack containing a jersey and a sweatshirt was reported stolen between 1:35 and 8:10 a.m. May 21 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Ridgefield Drive. Property loss was reported at $290.

• Car keys were reported stolen at 9:08 p.m. May 21 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Britton Parkway.

• A 38-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a 38-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 1:16 a.m. May 21 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 27-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault at 3:17 a.m. May 21 on the 4000 block of Heybridge Avenue. A 31-year-old man told police he was assaulted, according to the report.

• A 25-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 11:07 p.m. May 23 at Columbia and Norwich streets.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek