Hilliard Police Beat: May 26
Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested an 18-year-old man for misdemeanor assault at 9:15 p.m. May 18 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Another 18-year-old man told police he was assaulted, according to the police report.
In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:
• A backpack containing a jersey and a sweatshirt was reported stolen between 1:35 and 8:10 a.m. May 21 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Ridgefield Drive. Property loss was reported at $290.
• Car keys were reported stolen at 9:08 p.m. May 21 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Britton Parkway.
• A 38-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a 38-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 1:16 a.m. May 21 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.
• A 27-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault at 3:17 a.m. May 21 on the 4000 block of Heybridge Avenue. A 31-year-old man told police he was assaulted, according to the report.
• A 25-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 11:07 p.m. May 23 at Columbia and Norwich streets.
-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek