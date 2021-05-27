Hilliard Farm Market reopens for season

Hilliard residents Joseph and Cindy Jeu typically don’t know what they will eat for dinner each Tuesday until they arrive at the Hilliard Farm Market.

“We like having mystery meals (and not knowing our dinner plans) until we get here,” Cindy Jeu said.

The husband and wife were early shoppers May 25, the first day of the sixth season of the Hilliard Farm Market in the parking lot of the Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Road.

While there, Cindy Jeu bought strawberries from the Hirsch Fruit Farm in Chillicothe.

“These are great for breakfast cereal,” she said.

She also purchased spinach and asparagus.

“I’m just getting started," she said.

But Joseph Jeu was waiting for something else: peaches.

“I always wait for peaches," he said. "Everyone always talks about the peach truck from Georgia, but I like the ones that are grown in Ohio (because) they’re sweeter."

The couple have been visiting the Hilliard Farm Market since its beginning.

“There is such a great variety, and we want to support local,” Cindy Jeu said.

The Hilliard Farm Market originated in Old Hilliard but needed to find a new home when the city built Hilliard’s Station Park at Center and Main streets, said Beth Latella, a committee member for the Hilliard Farm Market. The park opened in December 2015.

The nonprofit organization that first operated the Hilliard Farm Market, Leadership Hilliard, asked that the Hilliard United Methodist Church take over managing and organizing the once-a-week market after it relocated to the church’s parking lot, Latella said.

The Hilliard Farm Market is open 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through the end of September.

This is the first year the Hilliard Farm Market will operate after Labor Day.

“We made it longer this year so there would be more opportunity for fall crops,” Latella said.

The vendors generally are consistent week-to-week, with about 40 core vendors, though it can vary a little, Latella said.

Fruits, vegetables, flowers, jellies and jams, bread, pickles and pasta are common fare.

“We also bring a food truck each week and a sweets truck,” Latella said, for those whose appetites develop while shopping."

Kyla Touris, who owns sweet thing gourmet with her husband, Mark, is selling homemade jams at the Hilliard Farm Market for the third season.

She has been making homemade jams – not to be confused with jellies – in the kitchen of her Bexley residence since 2003.

Jams consist of cut-up whole fruits, whereas jellies are made with the juices of fruits, Touris said.

“It’s a good show for us,” Touris said of the Hilliard Farm Market.

Jose Madrid Salsa, established in Zanesville in 1989, is another regular vendor.

Among those in line to buy salsa May 25 was Hilliard resident Mandy Roark and her 10-year-old daughter, Alyssa.

They were making their first visit to the Hilliard Farm Market.

“I saw it on Facebook (and) wanted to support the local growers,” Roark said.

She said she also wanted to replenish the brand of salsa she had purchased from a vendor at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

“Nothing is better than a farmers markets. It’s great hanging out and meeting customers,” said Matt Harlin, an associate at Jose Madrid Salsa.

For more details about the Hilliard Farm Market, go to hilliardfarmmarket.com.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo