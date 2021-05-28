Notebook: Jordyn Anderson set tone for Hilliard Darby Panthers softball team

Senior Jordyn Anderson dominated in the circle and at the plate for the Hilliard Darby softball team, leaving big shoes to fill next season.

That performance came despite an elbow injury last fall that Anderson worked hard to bounce back from, as she finished 19-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 159 innings.

She batted .476 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 18 runs, 15 doubles, two triples, a .531 on-base percentage and a .917 slugging percentage.

“I put in a lot of work in the offseason, and I started lifting a lot more than I had before,” said Anderson, who helped lead the 11th-seeded Panthers to their first Division I district final since 2009. They lost 5-2 to 12th-seeded Pickerington Central on May 19 to finish 19-9 overall.

“I hurt my elbow (pitching) back in the fall when I threw a curveball and (the elbow) popped,” she said. “I’ve been working really hard to get it back to where it was and I’ve been lifting. I think my team has really helped me this season by pumping me up.”

The 19 victories was the most since Darby went 21-9 in 2009 and lost 2-0 to Elyria in a state semifinal.

“Jordan will be missed,” said OCC-Cardinal Division Coach of the Year Shawn Papp, whose team tied Olentangy Berlin for second (7-3) in the league behind Marysville (9-1). “We’ll miss her in the circle, we’ll miss her leadership and we’ll miss her bat.

“We had seven sophomores and one freshman and a lack of experience because of the pandemic. Jordyn has taken them under her wing and she’s not only a leader on the field but she’s also their friend and the kids look up to her. That goes a heck of a long way with a young team.”

Anderson was first-team all-district and the OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year. She expects to focus on pitching when she plays in college for Lake-Sumter in Clermont, Florida.

Senior Meredith Henery (2B; second-team all-league) batted .338 with one homer, 18 RBI and 15 runs, and senior Erin Littin (1B; special mention all-league) hit .333 with two homers, 23 RBI and 17 runs.

Junior Kyrin Enneking (3B; honorable mention all-district, second-team all-league) hit .395 with 18 RBI, 20 runs and nine doubles, and junior Bella Molinaro (OF; honorable mention all-league) batted .318 with 12 RBI and 17 runs.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Patrick (OF) batted .273 with two homers, 13 RBI and 25 runs, sophomore Sydney Kloth (OF) hit .239 with 11 RBI, 16 runs and three triples and sophomore Candyce Sharrock (SS) hit .238 with one homer, 11 RBI and 11 runs.

•Inexperience plagued the Bradley softball team early in the season, but as the young roster gained its bearings, success followed.

Despite starting 0-6, the 29th-seeded Jaguars finished 10-11 overall, losing 2-0 to fourth-seeded Marysville on May 17 in a Division I district semifinal. They went 6-4 in the OCC-Central.

Bradley had just three seniors led by catcher/shortstop MaKenzie Hilling (second-team all-district, first-team all-league). The Bucknell signee batted .364 with three home runs, 22 RBI, nine doubles and a .449 on base percentage.

Junior outfielder Kenna McClelland led with a .394 batting average, four homers and 24 RBI. She also had nine doubles, two triples and a .438 on-base percentage.

Sophomore pitcher Chloe Sayre (10-7, 4.15 ERA, 86 strikeouts, 108 innings) and freshman catcher Loghan Cromer (.338 batting average, 21 runs, .405 on-base percentage) were second-team all-league.

Freshman Taylor Hopkins (INF/OF; .364, .512 on-base percentage) was special mention all-league, and freshman Andrea Day (INF; .361, 10 RBI, .400 on-base percentage) was honorable mention all-league.

“We had a young team, and we expect a lot of kids to be back,” coach Kevin Moody said. “Chloe (Sayre) is a sophomore who is competitive and plays high-level travel ball in the summer. Most of our girls do. With this season being over in four weeks, you have to do that to be ready to go.”

•Although the Davidson softball team finished with a losing record, senior CiCi Keidel (SS/C/OF) earned first-team all-state, all-district and all-OCC-Central honors.

The Ohio University recruit led the Wildcats in batting average (.506), home runs (15), RBI (42), runs (40) and doubles (14).

“To me, she’s an all-state player,” coach Katie Speakman said. “Those numbers don’t lie. Those numbers are just outstanding.”

Seeded 31st in the Division I district tournament, Davidson lost 6-1 to Marysville in the second round May 12 to finish 9-19 overall.

The Wildcats went 0-10 in the OCC-Central.

“I knew the change in the OCC was going to be a challenge, but I thought we’d be a little bit more competitive than we were,” Speakman said.

Senior Alyssa Rivera (OF; 21 RBI) was second-team all-league, junior Carmen Lamberjack (OF) was special mention all-league and senior Carlie Champion (OF; 23 runs) was honorable mention all-league.

Junior Erin Hennessy (OF) hit .320 with 22 RBI and 20 runs, and sophomore Cady Mullins (C) had 26 RBI.

Senior pitcher Lauren Runals was 8-11 and had a 5.62 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 33 walks in 112 innings.

Others eligible to return are juniors Natalie Rickel (2B), Bri Rossi (utility) and Elizabeth Weller (C) and sophomores Dakota Cordle (P) and Hayden Howiler (3B).

•The Davidson baseball team finished 13-15 overall and 5-10 in the OCC-Central.

“As we knew all year, the conference that we were going to play in was going to be extremely competitive,” coach Justin Swallie said. “When you get to play Olentangy Orange three times, UA three times, Liberty three times, those are three of the top eight seeds in the Central District and we had to play those teams nine times.”

Seeded 26th in the Division I district tournament, Davidson lost 6-4 to fourth-seeded Westerville South in the second round May 19.

“We liked our chances the way we matched up against Westerville South,” Swallie said. “We just didn’t have enough to beat them. They’re a really good team. ... Our boys battled as they did all season. We just couldn't get the big hit when we needed it, which was unfortunate.”

Senior Cam Colman (INF/P) was first-team all-league and second-team all-district, senior Austin Lippolis (OF/P) and Kyle Pepera (INF/P) were second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district, junior Brady Boltinghouse (1B/P) was special mention all-league and senior Kevin Roberts (DH/3B/P) was honorable mention all-league.

Colman led in batting average (.417) and RBI (26) and scored 20 runs. Lippolis hit .347 with 24 runs and 21 RBI, and Boltinghouse hit .342 with 21 runs and 21 RBI.

Senior Kaden Miller (1B) batted .333, followed by senior Ben Curry (.327, INF), junior Blake Pettit (.327, C/INF/P), Pepera (.318) and Roberts (.312).

Others eligible to return are juniors Kaden Bowman (OF/P), Connor Manos (OF/P) and Nicholas Vertikoff (SS/P).

•Coach Xander Uxley’s first season leading the Bradley baseball team ended when he believed it was starting to play its best.

The 29th-seeded Jaguars lost 6-1 to third-seeded Grove City in the second round of the Division I district tournament to finish 10-17 overall. They went 3-12 in the OCC-Central.

“I wish we had 25 more games to play because I believe we would easily have flipped our record,” Uxley said. “We were young and had some injuries and that showed early on. We had pitching throughout the year and sometimes we played defense and other times we weren’t as good. Some games we hit and other times we didn’t.”

Junior pitcher Max Vosters (honorable mention all-district, second-team all-league) was 1-6 but had a 2.57 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 16 walks in 46 1/3 innings.

Junior Mason Koons (P/OF/SS; honorable mention all-district, special mention all-league) was 4-2 with a 1.75 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 44 innings. He also led the team with a .391 batting average and 22 runs to go with one home run, 11 RBI and nine doubles.

Senior Dylan Gray (SS/3B/OF; P/OF/SS; honorable mention all-league) batted .368 with 17 RBI and 13 runs. Sophomore Carter Hanson (INF/OF/P) hit .325 with three homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs and seven doubles.

Junior Joey Lopez (OF) batted .274 with one homer, seven RBI and 19 runs, and junior Caden VanVorhis (C/OF) hit .230 with seven RBI and seven runs.

“Early on, we had a lot of wide-eyed boys playing on the big stage, but we didn’t play like that in the last couple of weeks,” Uxley said. “Our team chemistry in the last two weeks was fantastic.”

•The Darby girls lacrosse team continued to make strides under third-year coach Kaleb Secor.

Seeded sixth in the Division I, Region 3 tournament, the Panthers beat seventh-seeded Beavercreek 13-8 on May 17 before losing 14-3 to third-seeded Dublin Coffman in the second round May 21 to finish 16-4.

“We’re really proud of everybody all year,” said Secor, who was named OCC-Cardinal Coach of the Year. “From going to not having a season last year, we keep coming back to just being very happy to get out there and accomplish a lot of our goals. A few fell short, but for the most part, we accomplished a lot that we set out to do.”

Senior attacker Haylee Handrahan led the Panthers with 80 goals and 36 assists. She has committed to Robert Morris.

“Playing at Darby helped a lot. It grew my game and made me better,” she said. “It made me a better teammate and it made me a better leader, so I’m excited.”

Other top offensive performers were senior midfielder Sophia Iosue (28 goals, 21 assists), sophomore midfielder Abberly Dela Rosa (36 goals, 12 assists), senior attacker Kelsey Binion (34 goals, 12 assists), sophomore midfielder Karissa Allbright (29 goals, 12 assists) and senior attacker Alexis Lednik (27 goals, 4 assists).

Senior goalie Logan Card finished with 168 saves.

Handrahan, senior defender Caroline Turner and junior defender Olivia Miller were first-team all-league. Dela Rosa, Iosue and Binion were second-team all-league and Allbright was honorable mention all-league.

Others eligible to return are juniors Camryn Badgley (defender), Ashley Bowers (defender), Alexa Clark (midfielder/defender), Alexis Finnegan (defender), Sophia Fratturelli (attacker), Carley House (attacker) and Tiffanie Mejia (attacker/midfielder) and sophomore Ashley Powers (attacker).

“We have 13 seniors and I’ve been their coach since seventh grade,” Secor said. “I moved up when they were freshmen, so this is something we’ve been building towards for six years. I’m so proud of all of their efforts, all the practices, all of the summers, all of the late nights and everything that you put in to get to this moment and get this opportunity.”

