Hilliard Police Beat: June 1

An employee of Packrat Comics, 3864 Lattimer St., reported to the Hilliard Division of Police that a comic book worth $1,000 was stolen between 7:55 and 8 p.m. May 28.

The title of the Marvel Comics publication is “Journey into Mystery” Issue 112 CGC 7.0, according to the police report.

The comic book was published in 1965, and the "Journey into Mystery" series introduced the characters Thor and the Incredible Hulk, said William Colegrove, manager of Packrat Comics.

Issue 112 introduced Loki, a Norse god, Colegrove said.

A new Disney+ streaming series will begin this year based on the character.

Colegrove said he did not recognize the man who swiped the comic book.

It was on a rack behind the counter but not under lock and key.

"I looked away for not a minute and then saw it was gone," Colegrove said. "I asked him about it, (but) he bolted to a car."

According to the police report, the man was described as having brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray sweater and white pants, and fled to a red sedan.

Although a few small things have been pilfered a time or two, the $1,000 comic book was the first time anyone has stolen something of that value, Colegrove said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Two tablet computers were reported stolen between 3:25 p.m. May 14 and 3 p.m. May 27 from Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

The computers belong to the school district. Property loss was reported at $580.

• A computer-game console and money were reported stolen between 5 p.m. May 23 and 12:30 a.m. May 24 from a residence on the 4700 block of Hillcrest Street North. Property loss was reported at $500.

• Tools were reported stolen between 8:35 and 9 p.m. May 29 from the 4600 block of Northwest Parkway. No value of the stolen property was included in the report.

• A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were each arrested for felony possession of drugs at 3:45 p.m. May 25 on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.

• A 39-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4:50 a.m. May 26 on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.

• A 25-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 6:23 p.m. May 29 at Trueman Boulevard and Trueman Court.

• A 55-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 7:42 p.m. May 28 on the 4100 block of Columbia Street.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek