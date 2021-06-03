Boys Soccer: Former Hilliard Bradley coach Pat Billman takes over at Hilliard Davidson

Former Hilliard Bradley boys soccer coach Pat Billman has taken over the Hilliard Davidson program.

He succeeds Dan Hoover, who guided the Wildcats for seven seasons.

Billman, 38, is familiar with the Davidson program, having served as the junior varsity coach the past three seasons and as a varsity assistant last fall.

“My goal moving forward is to create meaningful player relationships while promoting a system of play that works for the personnel that we have at Davidson,” Billman said. “I am beyond thrilled and thankful to (Davidson athletics director) Mr. (Nate) Bobek for the opportunity. Having played for Davidson, this is the job for me. Now, it is time to get to work.”

Billman is a 2001 graduate of Davidson and a 2005 graduate of Capital. He played soccer at both schools and was the coach at Bradley from 2011-15, guiding the Jaguars to a 41-32-16 record in five seasons and Division I district and OCC-Cardinal Division titles in 2013.

Under Hoover, the Wildcats went 75-44-14 and reached the state final in 2015, losing to Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-0. Davidson also won a district title in 2014 and OCC-Central championships in 2015 and 2019.

