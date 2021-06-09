Hilliard Police Beat: June 9

ThisWeek group

The owners of two vehicles recently reported their thefts to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A vehicle worth $13,000 and containing a lap op computer worth $1,400 was reported stolen at 1:42 a.m. June 3 from the 3200 block of Benbrook Pond Drive.

A vehicle worth $15,000 was reported stolen between 9 p.m. May 24 and 9 a.m. May 25 from the 4000 block of Main Street.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Compact discs, prescription medication and currency were reported stolen between 9 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. June 8 from a vehicle parked on the 5000 block of Mengel Lane. Property loss was reported at $320.

• A wallet containing credit cards was reported stolen between 1:30 and 7:30 a.m. June 8 from a vehicle parked on the 3400 block of Farley Drive.

• A 49-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 8:01 p.m. June 2 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek