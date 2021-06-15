Frankie Ballard will headline Hilliard's Freedom Fest on July 3

Hilliard’s Freedom Fest is slated July 3 and includes a parade, fireworks and a concert by country-and-blues artist Frankie Ballard.

Opening for Ballard will be Walker Montgomery, the son of country musician John Michael Montgomery, and the nephew of Eddie Montgomery, who was part of country duo Montgomery Gentry until Gentry’s death in a helicopter crash in 2017.

Freedom Fest will start with a parade organized by the Franklin County Agricultural Society that steps off at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., proceeds via Main Street, Norwich Street and Cemetery Road and will conclude at the Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Road.

City-sponsored activities will start at 3 p.m. in Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Municipal Way.

Food trucks will be available from 3 to 11 p.m. and the Kid Zone featuring SuperGames will operate from 5 to 9 p.m.

Live music will begin with a performance by Montgomery from 6:50 to 7:50 p.m., followed by Ballard, who will perform from 8:20 to 9:45 p.m.

“We are super excited to have another nationally acclaimed musician coming to Hilliard,” said Anna Subler, community-relations administrator for Hilliard. “We set the bar high in 2019 with (country artist) Rodney Atkins (and) think we have created the same kind of excitement again."

According to frankieballard.com, Ballard's album “El Rio” was named by Rolling Stone as one of the best 25 country and Americana albums of 2016.

His second album, “Sunshine & Whiskey,” produced three No. 1 singles in the title track, “Helluva Life” and “Young & Crazy.”

The concert is free. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

