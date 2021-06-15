Hilliard City Council adopts two ordinances providing protections to LGBTQ community

New civil fines and criminal sanctions intended to protect the LGBTQ+ community are in place after Hilliard City Council on June 14 approved two associated ordinances.

Dozens of people filled chairs and lined the back wall of council chambers, applauding and raising colorful handmade signs in a show of support as the vote concluded.

“As the mother of a son who is gay, and as a teacher (at Hilliard City Schools), and as a volunteer at GLSEN Central Ohio, I am so excited that our City Council took the step to send a powerful message that everyone is welcome and included in Hilliard,” Pam Antos said after council adjourned.

“This will save lives, too,” she said, referring to members of the LGBTQ+ community who sometimes commit suicide while struggling with gender and sexuality issues, especially if ostracized or discriminated against by family members and in public.

Neither ordinance contained emergency language and thus will be effective 30 days later.

The first of the two ordinances that council members approved by a 6-1 vote created a section in the city’s codified ordinances that allows a person who alleges discriminatory practices in housing, employment or public accommodations, owing to the person being a protected class that includes the traits of the LGBTQ+ community, to file a complaint with the city.

Work toward the ordinance, led by Cynthia Vermillion, the lone Democrat on council, and Andy Teater, a former Hilliard school board member, began more than a year ago.

They started early last year after such protections were discussed but not included in amendments to the city charter in 2019 and were not subsequently addressed in stalled legislation to amend the city code, Vermillion said.

Their efforts came to light in February after a Hilliard Davidson High School administrator sent an email inviting students to express support for the ordinance, which would not be publicly introduced until March, prompting Omar Tarazi, who was the lone dissenter on the first ordinance vote, to introduce an alternate ordinance.

Tarazi's ordinance was adopted June 14 by a vote of 7-0.

Rather than create a new section of code, the ordinance expands the definition of currently protected classes to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression, related to fair housing rights and ethnic intimidation, and levies criminal penalties for violations.

City attorney Phil Hartmann said the approval of both ordinances did not create a dilemma for Hilliard.

“One is a civil method and the other is a criminal approach, (but) they can work in unison,” Hartmann told ThisWeek.

The ordinance that provides a civil remedy, according to the language of the legislation, requires that a complaint be to the city for the law director to review and then to determine whether the alleged violation in based on a protected class addressed under state or federal laws.

If the civil complaint were not addressed by state or federal law, or those entities defer, the law director would undertake an investigation to determine if a hearing were warranted, and if so, a hearing officer could take actions that include the issuance of cease-and-desist orders and to levy civil fines of up to $1,000 against the respondent, Hartmann said.

Under the provision of the other ordinance, it would be up to the city prosecutor to determine if a violation occurred and, if so, the criminal complaint could be heard in Hilliard Mayor’s Court or at Franklin County Municipal Court, and a magistrate or judge would render a verdict, he said.

In advance of the vote, Tarazi explained his vote against Vermillion and Teater's civil-based legislation was not in opposition to its substance but in the approach to it.

The protections it intends to provide “belong at the state and federal level” rather than at the local level, where it is “superficial,” Tarazi said.

It is an argument Tarazi has made since the legislation was introduced, with him pointing out that in other central Ohio municipalities that have city codes similar to Hilliard, no complaints have been filed.

But Vermillion has maintained it is incumbent upon local governments to act.

She said she wants to hold a community meeting to “educate residents” and guide them in the event anyone needs to make a claim.

Teater said he “is extremely pleased” the legislation passed, “especially in today’s political climate.”

“It is a great day in the city of Hilliard for the entire community, not just LGBTQ,” Teater said.

