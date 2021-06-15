Weekly concert series at Hilliard's Station Park plays up return to normalcy

The titles of iconic ‘80s songs, such as “Dancing with Myself” and “The Safety Dance,” took on alternate meanings in the pandemic world of 2020, but they again are being celebrated during the 2021 return of the Celebration at the Station summer concert series at Hilliard’s Station Park.

On June 10, the Reaganomics, a Columbus-based band founded in 1996 and steeped in the performances of '80s New Wave music and other staples of the MTV era, delighted a decidedly 40-something crowd, some of whom were dancing along with the covers of the Billy Idol and Men Without Hats songs.

Although a few in the crowd wore face masks, most of the hundreds of people who filled the park and spilled around in onto Center and Main streets, reveled in the concert atmosphere.

Last year, the arrival of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic canceled the popular concert series.

“This year is great without the mask requirements. ... We all just want out of the house,” said Amanda Blevins, 44, of Hilliard.

“We just wanted to get out,” said Kirby Omera, 28, a Dublin resident and 2011 graduate of Hilliard Davidson High School who was there with his wife, Allie, 26, and their 7-month-old daughter. “This is the biggest crowd we’ve been around since COVID. But we're comfortable here."

Seated just outside the park were Dan Sileargy, 49, and his wife, Lisa, 50, of northwest Columbus.

It was the couple’s second visit to the venue for a concert, with the first coming in in 2019.

“It’s a chance to hear live music, enjoy being outside and take advantage of the DORA,” said Dan Sileargy, referring to the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area that isin effect during the Celebration at the Station. “I’m really getting a feeling of normalcy that I haven’t (since the start of the pandemic). ... We’re celebrating normalcy tonight.”

The Ohio Revised Code allows for municipalities such as Hilliard to create DORAs, establishing specific guidelines, times and boundaries in which the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages are permitted in public rights of way outdoors.

During Hilliard’s DORA, which is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. daily until the end of October, patrons may purchase alcohol from approved establishments and consume the alcohol within marked boundaries, which includes Hilliard’s Station Park at 4021 Main St.

“Our friends told us (about tonight), and it is a great way to spend a summer night," Lisa Sileargy said. "We plan to come back."

For some, the draw was the performing band.

“I saw the Reaganomics was playing, so I’m here,” said Kirk Schaeffer, 50, of Gahanna.

It was his first visit, but Schaeffer, who was with his wife, Amy, said they planned to return.

Three garage-band performers who perform as Bacon also were in the crowd.

“This is my kind of scene,” said Chris Chase, 52, of Hilliard.

“It feels normal again, no masks,” said Jerrod Orians, 51, of Hilliard.

“We just wanted to come back out, we’re having a great time, too,” said Scott Cunningham, 49, of northwest Columbus.

The size of the crowd was an initial shock to Matt Goodwin, 34, of Norwich Township, who was there with his wife, Courtney Goodwin, 32, and their 2-year-old son.

“I had a kind of surreal moment. ... I was a little nervous (and) we’ve been hanging on the outskirts a little bit,” Matt Goodwin said.

The shock factor was a little more muted for her, Courtney Goodwin said, because she had been to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium earlier in the week and readjusted to being around a prepandemic crowd.

“We are enjoying (tonight). It’s fun to feel somewhat normal again,” she said.

The Reaganomics’ June 10 performance was the second of the season. Intermittent rain showers hampered attendance for the first concert in the series with North to Nashville on June 3.

Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department, said the crowd was the largest post-COVID crowd to date at the park, and he was pleased to see it.

“(The Reaganomics) is a great band (and) this is what (Hilliard’s Station Park) was designed for,” Merritt said.

The city’s Celebration in the Station continues every Thursday night through Aug. 12.

For details on performers and any changes in dates, times or venues for events, and for information on other recreation and parks activities, go to hilliardohio.gov/summer-in-the-city.

