Hilliard Headlines: Recreation and parks plan could be in play soon

Michelle Crandall

Guest columnist

On July 12, Hilliard City Council will consider legislation that will allow this community’s voters to define the path to future possibilities for the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

At that meeting, council members will vote whether to place a question before voters on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot to increase Hilliard’s income-tax rate by 0.5% – from 2% to 2.5%.

If council votes to place the question on the ballot – and if voters approve the increase in November – the resulting revenues would be entirely dedicated to recreation and parks, including the design, construction and operation of a community center comparable to those in neighboring communities, such as Dublin and Westerville.

There are several important things residents need to know:

• Most municipal income taxes are paid by people who live outside of Hilliard but commute here for work. In 2019, 27,200 people reported working in Hilliard, and nearly 77% of those people did not live in the city. So the majority of a resulting tax increase would be paid by nonresidents.

• Social Security and pension income are not taxed as earned income and thus would not be affected by the proposed change.

• Residents can find out how the proposed tax increase would affect them by using the calculator available on the city’s website at hilliardohio.gov/pathtopossibilities.

The most significant project planned for the revenue that would be generated from these funds would be a new community center. Many residents have long said it would be wonderful to have a modern community center, perhaps along the lines as those offered in Dublin, Westerville and Worthington.

Other things the funds could be used for include:

• Trail acquisition, development and maintenance.

• Athletics field and facility design, construction, maintenance and operation.

• Parkland acquisition, development and maintenance.

• Older adult programming, services and facilities.

• Capital projects – new, replacement and improvements, including roads and utilities associated with recreation and parks infrastructure development and maintenance.

• Art, culture and history facility and site acquisition, development, maintenance and operations.

• Recreation, parks, health and wellness programing and services.

• Special-events programming and services.

• Recreation and parks facility upgrades and maintenance.

• Payment of principal and interest on debt issued by the city for the expenses listed above.

Hilliard City Council and the city of Hilliard staff believe all members of this community should participate in and be engaged with the operations of municipal government and the electoral process. We strive to provide our community with full, transparent and unbiased information so voters can make informed decisions about topics that affect their lives.

And we will work to provide as much information to our community between now and November to ensure you can make an informed decision about the path you think Hilliard should go forward on with parks and recreation.

Questions about this information and about the proposed ballot initiative may be addressed to the city at talk2us.hilliardohio.gov. Residents also can register there to receive updates during and after the election.

Updates about this initiative will be available at hilliardohio.gov/pathtopossibilities from now through the election.

Michelle Crandall is city manager of Hilliard.