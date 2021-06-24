Hilliard athletes, officers, others carry torch for Special Olympics Ohio

The smile on the face of 18-year-old Riley Stang told how much the Hilliard Bradley High School graduate enjoys being with her friends and fellow athletes with the Hilliard Bobcats.

Stang is one of about 150 Hilliard athletes who are competing this summer in a series of games for Special Olympics Ohio.

Some of them participated June 22 in the Hilliard Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio, along with Hilliard police officers, city employees, Norwich Township firefighters and communication technicians from the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Torch runs are fundraisers for Special Olympics Ohio. Hilliard's torch run began at the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way, and proceeded via Norwich Street, Main Street and Avery Road, traveling about a mile to the Joint Safety Services Building, 5181 Northwest Parkway.

To raise money, each participant in a torch run registers online and either donates money to sponsor themselves or other people donate toward their effort, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard Division of Police spokeswoman.

The Hilliard police team, led by its captain, officer Brandon Long, who also is a coach for the Bobcats, had raised nearly $4,000 by June 24 and was second among Ohio law-enforcement agencies.

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the statewide summer games are being held via a series of smaller games, or "mini-meets," during June, said Andrea Fogt, a teacher for Hilliard City Schools and coordinator for Hilliard Special Olympics and the Bobcats team.

Athletes must live in the Hilliard school district and may begin competing at age 8, she said.

The oldest athlete on the Hilliard Bobcats is 49, Fogt said.

"I like being with my teammates and coaches (and) competing in the games," said Stang, who participates in the wheelchair slalom and bowling.

