Hilliard historian named grand marshal of Fourth of July parade

Leading this year’s local Fourth of July parade will be a man more familiar with Hilliard than most can claim, both as a resident and a student of the city’s history.

Tim Woodruff, 76, of Brown Township is the grand marshal of the parade, which will step off at 9 a.m. July 3 from the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., and will conclude at the Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Road.

The parade is a prelude to the city's Freedom Fest, which will include city-sponsored activities starting at 3 p.m. July 3 in Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Municipal Way, a concert headlined by Frankie Ballard and the annual fireworks display.

The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Woodruff, who is president of the Hilliard Ohio Historical Society and writes the Hilliard History Lives guest column for ThisWeek, said it was “a complete surprise” when he learned he had been named grand marshal of the parade.

“It is something I never gave one thought about,” he said, but he looks forward to the experience.

Woodruff will ride in a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro convertible at the front of the parade.

Woodruff was 6 weeks old when his parents, Ned and Ruth, brought him home to live at the farmhouse of his paternal grandparents at the southwest corner of Alton Darby Creek and Roberts roads in Brown Township.

Woodruff’s father was an infant when the farmhouse was purchased in 1919.

In 1962, Woodruff sold the farmhouse, which still stands, to another family and built a new house on Roberts Road, just west of Alton Darby Creek Road, where he and his wife still live.

One of his grandchildren also lives adjacent to him.

“Five generations of Woodruffs have lived (on the farmland),” he said.

Woodruff’s father, Ned, was a 1936 graduate of Hilliard High School and went on to became a glider pilot and instructor in the U.S. Army Air Forces, remaining stateside by training the pilots who flew missions associated with D-Day, deploying the paratroopers who landed in Normandy in France.

Woodruff’s mother was living with her family in Sandusky when Woodruff was born, but six weeks later his father had concluded his service in the Army and moved his family to the Brown Township farmhouse.

Woodruff graduated from Hilliard High School in 1963 and attended the University of Cincinnati on a football scholarship, earning a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree in business administration in 1969.

He worked as an asphalt estimator for the Shelly Co., and, after retiring, he was a bus driver for Hilliard City Schools for 10 years.

In addition to serving as president of the Hilliard Ohio Historical Society, formerly known as the Northwest Franklin County Historical Society, he remains active in the Hilliard United Methodist Church, where he has been a member for 60 years.

Woodruff, who also is a member of the Hilliard Senior Citizen Hall of Fame and Hilliard High School's alumni hall of fame, was selected as grand marshal from among other nominees by a committee that includes Shirley Russell.

The parade committee that includes representatives of the Franklin County Fair board, the Hilliard Division of Police, the Norwich Township Fire Department and the city of Hilliard, said Beverly Russell, a member of the fair board.

"We chose Tim because he is a lifelong Hilliard area resident ... and his dedication to the historical society," among his general contributions and accomplishments, Russell said.

