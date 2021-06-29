Teen gives back to therapeutic camp by sharing gratitude

There are no clocks at the 200-acre Flying Horse Farms on state Route 95 in Morrow County’s Mount Gilead.

It isn’t that time stands still; to the contrary, it flies.

But the mission of Flying Horse Farms, for the ill children who visit, is to lose track of time.

The campers who visit Flying Horse Farms too often are consumed by time, said Nichole Dunn, president and CEO of the nonprofit Flying Horse Farms, which opened in 2010.

“What time is the next shot due? We take care of that here (so) kids can just ‘be,’” Dunn said.

Flying Horse Farms provides weeklong camps for children ages 8 to 15 from throughout Ohio and increasingly greater distances as its mission becomes more well known, she said.

It also invites children who experienced camps to return at the ages of 16 and 17 to serve in its ranger program, providing assistance to younger campers and enrolling in advanced programs, and at the ages of 18 to 21, to serve in its young-adult program.

Allie Myers, an 18-year-old Dublin resident and 2021 graduate of Hilliard Davidson High School, is one of those children who had camped at Flying Horse Farms and returned to give back as a ranger.

She also went the extra mile, creating a "gratitude journal" for her senior-year capstone project at Davidson and selling copies to raise more than $4,000 to support Flying Horse Farms' programming.

The gratitude journals are presented as calendars with original artwork on each month’s page, with lines and spaces reserved to write what a person is thankful for every day.

“We had no idea just how important (Flying Horse Farms) would ever become to our family,” said Mike Myers, her father.

Allie Myers has juvenile arthritis and attended as a camper from 2013 to 2018 and as a ranger in 2019.

“I love (Flying Horse Farms)," she said. "When I was first diagnosed, I felt (the illness) was my whole life. ... But going to camp let me feel like a kid again, and it was what I really needed..

Myers said she plans to attend the camp as part of its young-adult program in 2022, when programs at Flying Horse Farms are expected to return to normal. Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Flying Horse Farms suspended on-site programs in 2020 and is providing in-person COVID-altered programming in 2021.

Myers said she enjoyed learning archery and fishing but especially being around other children her age with similar health challenges.

The camp also provides adaptive obstacle courses, arts and crafts, campfires and high-rope and zip-lining courses, and it teaches life skills, such as shopping and even jump-starting a vehicle, said Rachel Escusa, chief advancement officer for Flying Horse Farms.

Allie Myers was 10 years old, Mike Myers said, when he and his wife, Jody, noticed she was starting to walk with one foot turned inward.

“She began walking differently, and (one) knee and wrist was swollen,” he said.

After a trip to a family physician and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a diagnosis came swiftly: juvenile idiopathic arthritis, or JIA. The word idiopathic refers to its still unknown cause.

In JIA, the body’s immune system attacks cells and tissues, particularly those lining the body’s joints, making them tender, swollen, painful and sometimes difficult to move, Mike Myers said.

Although JIA has no cure, remission is possible, and early intervention and treatment, which can include changes to diet, medications and special considerations for exposure to germs and viruses, due to the effects of immune-suppressing medications, are key to managing it, he said.

Allie Myers' JIA is in medicated remission, which has allowed her the ability to enjoy activities at Flying Horse Farms and Davidson in the recent past.

Each week of camp at Flying Horse Farms, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is organized for groups of children who share similar medical conditions or illnesses.

Flying Horse Farms also provides family weekends for the parents and siblings to attend with campers.

Outreach and support are provided for family members, Dunn said.

Each year, nearly 1,000 campers or family members attend a session at Flying Horse Farms, Dunn said.

Allie Myers attends rheumatoid and gastrointestinal week at Flying Horse Farms for children with JIA, GI disorders or similar conditions.

As a student at Davidson, Myers played tennis and enjoyed art classes.

Her love for art led to the capstone project that thus far has raised more than $4,300 for Flying Horse Farms.

The Davidson capstone program “builds upon student skills learned in the classroom by providing a meaningful experience that allows them to learn though leadership, service and reflection,” according to davidsoncapstone.weebly.com.

“(Myers) is incredible,” said Dunn, adding that after three years as a camper and one year as a ranger, she “wanted to do something to help other kids experience what she has.”

The Myers family paid to print 50 copies of the gratitude journal up front, but social media helped increase demand for it, and additional copies were produced.

Through the end of June, more than 650 copies at $10 each had been sold, netting, after printing and postage expenses, more than $4,300 for Flying Horse Farms.

The journals may be ordered by sending an email to myers.gratitude@gmail.com to receive payment options.

Myers said attending cams “gave me a lot of independence” that is benefiting her as she plans to attend Columbus State Community College and then Ohio State University to study early childhood education.

“I was kind of in my shell, but the camps helped me find myself (and) show myself because I wasn’t judged there," she said. "I could be myself 100%."

To learn more about Flying Horse Farms, go to flyinghorsefarms.org.

