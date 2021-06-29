Hilliard voters likely to see ballot request for income-tax hike to fund recreation and parks

Hilliard City Council on July 12 is poised to approve legislation asking voters for a 0.5-percentage-point income-tax increase that would exclusively support recreation and parks operating expenses, including the construction of a new community center.

The legislation would place the issue on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot.

The city's income-tax rate is 2%, and the increase would bring it to 2.5%.

The increase would generate about $7.5 million annually, according to Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

However, it would not result in a higher tax rate for some residents because many already work in a municipality that has a 2.5% income-tax rate and pay that rate, Merritt said.

An ordinance directing the Franklin County Board of Elections to place the issue on the ballot, and delineating the use for the 0.5-percentage-point income-tax increase, was introduced June 28.

The July 12 meeting will be council’s last meeting before its summer recess. The filing deadline for the Nov. 2 ballot is 4 p.m. Aug. 4, before council returns from summer recess.

Members of a recreation and parks advisory committee, which was created Jan. 25 by council, reported their findings June 28 and recommended placement of the 0.5-percentage-point income-tax increase on the ballot.

The committee considered a feasibility study performed by Ballard*King & Associates and a community survey administered by the ETC Institute, said Kurt Schooley, one of the 10 members of the committee.

The city paid $34,000 for the feasibility study and $14,500 for the community survey, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

A new community center would promote healthy lifestyles, increase the overall quality of life for residents, provide an opportunity for the city to host new events that would in turn support the city’s lodging and restaurants and provide other advantages, committee member Michael Lentz told council.

In addition to construction of a community center, the legislation allows for additional income-tax revenue to be used toward trail acquisitions, parkland acquisitions, athletics field and facility design, construction and maintenance, recreation, parks, health and wellness programming, recreation and parks facility upgrades and maintenance, and road, utility and capital costs associated with recreation and parks infrastructure development and maintenance.

There are several options to explore, Merritt said.

The city could renovate or rebuild facilities in Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park or build new facilities elsewhere, including a recently acquired 125-acre site known as the Jerman property, east of Alton Darby Road and south of Scioto Darby Road, he said.

The city's community center and the Phyllis A. Ernst Senior Center were built in the early 1970s and connected via an expansion in the 1990s, Merritt said.

