Hill Farm rezoning set for final consideration July 12 by Hilliard City Council

Hilliard City Council on July 12 is scheduled to give final consideration to a rezoning proposal by M/I Homes to build 229 residences at Scioto Darby and Elliott roads.

The proposal for Hill Farm was rejected nearly three years ago when City Council overturned the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to approve the rezoning.

An ordinance approving the rezoning of 160 acres of the 205-acre parcel from rural residential to Hilliard Conservation District was introduced June 28, along with a separate ordinance approving a developer’s agreement for Hill Farm.

Both ordinances received a first reading June 28 and advanced to a second and final reading July 12, the last scheduled meeting before City Council’s summer recess.

The Hill Farm proposal calls for the construction of the 229 residences on the northwest corner of Scioto Darby and Elliott roads.

Only 160 of the 205 acres would be rezoned. The remainder of the parcel, which has not been annexed from Brown Township into Hilliard, will remain zoned rural residential, and 77 acres will remain as open space, according to city planner John Talentino.

If the rezoning is approved July 12, the next step would be for the developer to submit an application for a final development plan to be considered by the planning and zoning commission, Talentino said.

Hill Farm was introduced in November 2017 when the Big Darby Accord Advisory Panel recommended approval of the proposal to rezone the parcel.

At that time, the site consisted of 207 acres and included a site for a fourth Norwich Township fire station and a possible site for a school building, but the current application does not provide for either, said Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes.

Norwich Township fire Chief David Baird said the need for a fourth fire station, particularly on Hilliard's western fringes where Hill Farm will be built and population continues to increase, is needed. Township leaders are looking for an alternate site, he said.

The original rezoning application also called for 229 single-family residences. Although the revised application still calls for 229 residences, 60 now would be empty-nester “quads,” with the remainder being single-family residences on lots of two sizes, Barkan said.

The alignment of Audubon Avenue in the proposed development also has changed in the revised rezoning application. Audubon Avenue runs through the Heritage Preserve development to the south.

On Feb. 8, 2018, the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that City Council approve the rezoning application. But on Oct. 22, 2018, council members voted 6-1 to deny it.

Kelly McGivern, who is in the final year of her term and is not running for re-election, was the only council member who voted for the rezoning.

Former council member Nathan Painter said at the October 2018 meeting that he was concerned about the development threatening the safety of children in the area, and also horses boarded at the Sid Griffith Equestrian Center, 7380 Scioto Darby Road, because the extension of Audubon Road was to be built through Hill Farm.

Audubon Road no longer passes through the Hill Farm property and will not be changed as part of the current rezoning application, Barkan said.

Tom Hart, an attorney for M/I Homes, had challenged Painter's objections in 2018.

“This proposal meets the zoning code and comprehensive plan. ... Don’t make up reasons that don’t exist (to reject it),” Hart said in October 2018, adding a “war of attorney fees” would not be a benefit to either party.

However, no legal challenge was mounted.

"(We) made a policy decision that it wasn't the right time for the project based on other development and traffic concerns," Barkan said June 30. "A lot has changed since then. We have added different housing product, the Cosgray Road connector is a reality and the housing need in Hilliard is greater than ever."

Council member Pete Marsh, another critic in 2018, said June 30 that the "new proposal from M/I Homes shows improvement over the version we rejected in 2018."

"There is a wider variety of housing stock options in the new plan, (and) the $200,000 cash contribution, plus over $3 million in potentially available (new community authority) funds, is a very large proportion of the infrastructure needs that we think are necessary to address some longstanding traffic issues in the area," Marsh said. "What remains is to be sure that we do our due diligence that this proposal meets the spirit of the Big Darby Accord, so we will continue to look at that prior to the second reading."

The new proposal came back in play April 13, when the Big Darby Accord Advisory Panel recommended approval of a revised rezoning application, sending it before the planning and zoning commission, which on May 13 unanimously recommended that City Council approve the rezoning.

Hilliard is one of 10 local governments that created the Big Darby Accord in 2004 to preserve and protect the Big Darby Creek and its tributaries in western central Ohio, according to bigdarbyaccord.com.

In 2008, Hilliard City Council approved the Big Darby Accord Watershed Master Plan, according to authorizing legislation.

The accord panel, which issues nonbinding recommendations, includes representatives from the cities of Columbus, Grove City and Hilliard, Brown, Norwich, Pleasant, Prairie and Washington townships, the village of Harrisburg and Franklin County.

Meanwhile, the developer’s agreement that accompanies the rezoning application would establish a new community authority that would generate $5.1 million in its 30-year lifespan, said Hilliard Assistant City Manager Dan Ralley.

It also provides for the placement of conduits, the upsizing of water lines, the extension of Audubon Avenue, the construction of a multipurpose trail from Scioto Darby Road to the Tarlton Meadows subdivision, northeast of the proposed Hill Farm development, and a $200,000 contribution to the future construction of the “Cosgray (Road) Connector,” Ralley said.

The Cosgray Road Connector calls for extending Cosgray Road south, across Scioto Darby Road, where it would turn west and merge into Alton Darby Creek Road, south of Scioto Darby Road, a new alignment that Hilliard engineers say would reduce traffic congestion on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Creek and Cosgray roads.

Details are unknown but the extension likely would cost at least $6 million, and construction is not expected to begin for at least two years, according to City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Barkan told council members June 28 that M/I’s contribution toward it would be significant.

“Our development is the economic engine for this connector,” said Barkan, who also listed changes to the revised rezoning application that he told council members made it better than the previous iteration.

Council member Cynthia Vermillion said the $200,000 contribution “was a drop in the bucket” and seemed hesitant about approving a rezoning before other particulars, such as the amount of wetlands within the proposed site, had been quantified.

“I’m uncomfortable approving it if it hasn’t been designed yet,” Vermillion said about the absence of plans to navigate wetlands and control stormwater runoff.

Barkan and Talentino both said it is standard for a developer to gain rezoning approval before investing in the considerable expense of engineering and the creation of a final development plan that considers those things.

“We will have to meet the Ohio EPA (and all the other) requirements (before a final development plan is approved),” Barkan said.

A new community authority, applicable to each unit in Hill Farm, would generate about $170,000 annually and approximately $5.1 million during its 30-year lifespan, Barkan said.

Four residents spoke in opposition to the proposed rezoning.

“Put a pause on development in this corridor,” said Loraine Cathala of Elliott Road, appealing to council members to update the city’s 10-year-old comprehensive plan before allowing any development to advance in the conservation district.

However, city attorney Phil Hartmann advised that the city could find itself facing legal challenges from such organizations as the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio if it opted for a moratorium without a legally acceptable justification.

“You have the opportunity to hit the reset button,” said Melissa Brinkerhoff of Langton Road, asking if Hill Farm was the best use of the remaining 229 water-and-sewer taps in the conservation district.

It was the same concern Councilman Les Carrier raised, as well.

Columbus provides water and sewer services to suburbs that include Hilliard, and there is capacity to provide those services only to another 229 lots in the conservation district until Columbus increases capacity there, according to the city.

Carrier said he was concerned that infill development – referring to sections of subdivisions that have not yet fully built out in the conservation district – would stall if Hill Farm were to claim all the remaining water and sewer taps.

