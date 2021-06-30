Hilliard approves annual street-repair list

Numerous roads in Hilliard will be resurfaced, including those in the Britton Farms, River Landings and Scioto Farms subdivisions, as part of the city’s 2021 street-maintenance and rehabilitation program.

The "substantial completion date" is Oct. 15 and the ‘final completion date’ is Dec. 15, according to memo from Larry Lester, operations director for Hilliard, to Hilliard City manager Michelle Crandall.

Hilliard City Council on June 28 approved a contract awarding a base bid for the 2021 SMRP to the Strawser Paving Co. in the amount of $1.06 million, as well as a bid for six alternate projects for $227,000.

Strawser was the lowest of four bids opened June 10 and was well below the city engineer’s estimate, Lester said June 28.

The engineer’s estimate for the base bid was $1.37 million and $400,000 for the package of six alternate bids, according to a city memo.

The roads included in the city’s 2021 SMRP all scored 40 or worse on the city’s "pavement condition index," or PCI, according to the memo.

The long-term goal is to maintain an overall PCI of at least 80, and after completion of the 2021 SMRP, the city’s overall PCI will increase from 74 to 75, with no streets in the "serious" or "very poor" categories, according to the memo.

The 2021 capital-improvements budget included $1.7 million for the SMRP.

Roads in the SMRP include all or sections of: Madison, North and Lattimer streets (Old Hilliard); Wayne Street (Avery subdivision); Sarasota Drive and Vinson Street (Britton Farms); Snowberry Lane (Brookfield Village); Wolf Crossing (Darby Glen); Kul Circle South (Davidson Run); Fairway Commons Drive (Fairway Commons); Marilyn Street (Fox Hollow); Rubble Lane (Hilliard Run); Landmark Lane and Riverwood Drive (River Landings); Scioto Chase Drive (Scioto Farms); Checkerberry Court (Scioto Run); Shire Mill Drive (Shire Cove); Noor Drive (Silverton Farms); Mondavi Court (Sutton Place); Newland Court (Westbriar); and Melbury Drive (Woods of the Scioto).

The alternate package includes improvements to sections of roads in the Village at Homestead and the Avery, Carrington Place, Colonial Lanes, Heather Ridge, Heritage Lakes, Hyde Park, Richlanne Acres, River Landings, Scioto Farms, Scioto Run and Westbriar neighborhoods.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo