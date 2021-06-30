Hilliard Arts Council resumes live performances with 'Something Rotten' from July 9-11

The Hilliard Arts Council will present “Something Rotten” at 8 p.m. July 9 and 10 and at 3 p.m. July 11 at the Hilliard Davidson High School performing-arts center, 5100 Davidson Road.

The arts council's summer musicals are staged at Davidson's PAC rather than the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St., to accommodate the large cast and orchestra.

The comedy-musical is the first arts council production to play to a live audience since statewide COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions were lifted June 2 after being in place since March 2020.

“As the pandemic recedes, we are excited to be returning to some kind of normalcy in our lives, including attending live theater,” said Robin Brenneman, executive director of the Hilliard Arts Council.

Social distancing still will be observed, with the 900-seat auditorium operating at 50% capacity.

The cast and crew of the production and members of the orchestra are fully vaccinated, Brenneman said.

Masks are recommended but not required for audience members.

"Something Rotten” has a PG-13 rating, owing to language and innuendo.

Tickets are $20 each for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and may be purchased at localevelevents.com or at the door at each of the three performances.

