Hilliard seeking community input to update comprehensive plan

Hilliard City Council members and city officials will seek community input later this year when Columbus-based planning NEXT, a firm providing comprehensive and strategic-planning services, undertakes to task of assisting Hilliard in updating its 10-year-old comprehensive plan.

The effort, to be known as Hilliard by Design, will update a plan that last was reviewed in 2011, said Assistant City Manager Dan Ralley.

“A lot has changed since then,” he said.

Hilliard staff chose planning NEXT from among three firms that offered their services, Ralley said.

City Council approved a resolution June 28 to enter into a contract with planning NEXT.

Hilliard will pay the firm $500,000. The contract includes a 10% contingency, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

“I am impressed with their professionalism,” Ralley said of planning NEXT, whose municipal clients have included Dublin, Grove City and Upper Arlington.

Ralley said he particularly was impressed with the firm’s work in Upper Arlington, where it led an effort that resulted in the redevelopment of the Kingsdale retail center and sections of Lane Avenue. Ralley previously was Upper Arlington’s assistant city manager and director of community development.

“We have similar issues (in Hilliard) where some of areas are 40 years old," Ralley said. "We need to think about redevelopment as much as (new) development."

“We are recognized as leaders in community engagement. ... A comprehensive plan is only successful when it is implemented,” said Jaime Greene, principal at planning NEXT.

To that end, Greene told council members to make a call for applicants for a community committee from July 6 to Aug. 6.

City officials, with assistance from planning NEXT, will review applications, create a “short list” and make recommendations to City Council on Aug. 23 for members of the community committee, Greene said.

The first meeting of the community committee would be in mid-September, Greene said.

The city will solicit applications for the community committee via a news release and “leveraging social media,” Ball said.

The process of updating the comprehensive plan will include city officials, community stakeholders, council members and consultants, and it should take 14 to 16 months, said Michael Curtis, a senior planner at planning NEXT.

“Our goal is to facilitate and offer technical expertise to create a comprehensive plan,” Curtis said.

