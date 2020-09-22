Dueling Axes planned near New Albany

Sarah Sole

A Dueling Axes ax-throwing bar is coming to northeast Columbus, just outside New Albany.

Jess Hellmich, who owns Dueling Axes with business partners Paul Sherry and Peter Wittmann, said the location would open sometime this fall in the Plaza at Hamilton Quarter at 5780 North Hamilton Road in Columbus. The Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development is on the border of New Albany.

Dueling Axes also has a location at 309 S. Fourth St. in downtown Columbus that opened in June 2018, Hellmich said.

Hellmich said the owners chose Hamilton Quarter to be closer to young professionals and families.

The New Albany community and surrounding area in northeast Columbus also are rich in corporate businesses, as well, he said. Before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, businesses often held holiday parties and team-building events at the downtown Columbus Dueling Axes, he said.

“New Albany was really interesting to us mostly for those reasons,” he said.

