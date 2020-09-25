New Albany police beat: Sept. 25

ThisWeek group

The sound of his garage door going up alerted a resident on the 7400 block of Hampsted Square North to an attempted burglary in progress early the morning of Sept. 16, according to the New Albany Police Department.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the residence at 2:10 a.m. The resident told police that after being woken up by the garage door, he went outside and saw a garage light, which has a five-minute timer, had been activated. He said he heard a whistle come from the east but no other noises.

Officers searched the man’s vehicle and found items had been thrown around and observed the smell of smoke, but the man said he doesn’t smoke.

No possessions were reported missing.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 53-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI at 11:38 p.m. Sept. 19 after an officer saw a man driving at a high speed and then parking at the back of the New Albany-Plain Local School District Early Learning Center, 5101 Swickard Woods Blvd., and trying to get in the back door.

• Identity theft was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 19 on the 4100 block of Sudbrook Square West.

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after officers at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 17 were dispatched to West Campus and New Albany roads for a vehicle that had struck a light pole.

• A political bumper sticker was reported stolen at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 on the 7600 block of Fodor Road.

• Credit-card misuse in the amount of $472.96 was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 7100 block of Sumption Drive.

• Menacing by stalking was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 8800 block of Smith’s Mill Road North.