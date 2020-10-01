New Albany police beat: Oct. 1

ThisWeek group

Erratic behavior while driving recently led to criminal charges for a 27-year-old Columbus man, according to the New Albany Police Department.

A New Albany officer observed the vehicle traveling at a low speed with hazard lights activated and saw the driver place his hand out of the sunroof and wave his hand around, according to the police report.

Thinking that the driver needed help, the officer stopped the vehicle at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 21 at Johnstown Road and Forest Road.

The officer found the license plate had expired and also discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

The passenger, a 40-year-old Johnstown woman, was charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle – transporting a loaded firearm. The driver was charged with having weapons under disability – under indictment or convicted of felony and traffic offenses.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 33-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 26 at Johnstown and Central College roads.

• Identity fraud was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 24 on the 5700 block of Triplett Square.

• A resident on the 7800 block of Calverton Square at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 24 told police a ceramic horse and chandelier purchased for $347 were never delivered to her home. According to the report, the officer contacted the auction house and learned the delivery driver took the ceramic horse but never came back for the chandelier.

• A 31-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 22 on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.

• A charge of threats or harassment was reported at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 22 on the 3400 block of Willow Grove.

• The theft of an election sign was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 22 on the 4900 block of Kitzmiller Road.

• The egging of a vehicle was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 22 on the 200 block of Strome.