Sheetz plans location in New Albany

Sheetz is ready to join the New Albany International Business Park.

In an Oct. 1 news release from Skilken Gold Real Estate Development, the developer announced the purchase of 2.91 acres from the New Albany Co. for a Sheetz gas station, restaurant and convenience store.

According to the release, the site is at the northeast corner of Johnstown Road and Walton Parkway, west of the Abercrombie & Fitch headquarters at 6301 Fitch Path and east of state Route 161.

Isaac Gold, vice president of real estate with Skilken Gold, said the location ensured Sheetz would be able to serve customers traveling on state Route 161, as well as those living and working in the community and business park.

“We’re excited about this location,” he said.

Gold said he was not able to speak to the anticipated construction start or when Sheetz would open for business.

“All things are moving ahead as scheduled and as we hoped,” he said.

Nick Ruffner, public-relations manager for Sheetz, said the tentative timeframe for opening is June 2021.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee said construction continues to be robust in the New Albany International Business Park, even during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"With Sheetz and their wide array of food and fuel offerings, this project will bring an added amenity to this area of park where thousands of people work on a daily basis," he said.

Sheetz is a family-run chain that got its start in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and operates in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the company's website.

Late in 2019, the company announced plans to enter the central Ohio market, and it recently revealed its intentions to open about 50 stores in the region by the end of 2025. Known communities of interest include northwest and west Columbus, Delaware, Hilliard and Obetz.

