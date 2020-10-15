New Albany police beat: Oct. 15

ThisWeek group

A Columbus woman at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 9 told the New Albany Police Department someone took her wallet from her purse stored under her desk at her office on the 7300 block of Smith’s Mill Road.

The woman said she was alerted to the theft because earlier that afternoon, she had received an alert of possible fraudulent activities on her credit cards at a local retail store, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 40-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Oct. 9 at state Route 161 westbound and Beech Road.

• A 39-year-old New Albany man was charged with OVI after an officer was dispatched on a report of a reckless driver at 10:17 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 4000 block of Sedgwick Drive.

• A 20-year-old Springfield man was charged with drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:17 p.m. Oct. 8 at Walnut Street and New Albany Links Drive.

• A resident of the 7500 block of Lambton Park Road at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 8 told police someone threw a small rock at his residence and broke a window.

• A 26-year-old Blacklick man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 9:33 p.m. Oct. 7 near the 5400 block of New Albany Road West.

• A 23-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 2:53 p.m. Oct. 7 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.