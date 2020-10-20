Smoothie King taps New Albany, Reynoldsburg markets, will add Canal Winchester spot in 2021

New Albany and Reynoldsburg residents who want a fast way to add a serving or two of fruit to their diets while on the go are in luck.

Smoothie King opened Oct. 13 at 5188 New Albany Road in New Albany, and the Reynoldsburg location is slated to open Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6539 E. Broad St.

The locations are part of a business venture by Christopher Klebba, president of Michigan-based Northern Diamond Management.

Klebba said he is looking to open 15 more locations in central Ohio over the next two to three years.

He said another Smoothie King is under construction in Canal Winchester. That location is slated to open in 2021.

Klebba said he is a fan of the development in central Ohio.

“We absolutely fell in love with the town,” he said.

Klebba, a resident of Brighton, Michigan, has opened 11 locations in that state in the past 18 months, as well as one in Marion. He said the brand appealed to him because, especially in the Detroit metropolitan area, residents do not have many convenient food options that also are healthful.

Smoothie King, he said, “really does have something for everyone.”

Both the New Albany and Reynoldsburg sites have drive-thru windows, Klebba said.

Cherie Nelson, executive director of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, said the Smoothie King brand carries strong recognition in the region.

One of the reasons the chain is successful is because its menu has evolved to carry healthful selections, such as vegan and gluten-free options and meal replacements, she said.

“The healthy choices, I think, are really going to appeal to the New Albany demographic,” she said.

The New Albany site is in a good location, too, she said. The business is in a major commercial area between state Route 161 and Fodor Road.

