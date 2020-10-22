New Albany Police Beat: Oct. 22

ThisWeek group

Officers from the New Albany Police Department responded to three related reports of thefts the morning of Oct. 12.

The thefts were listed as associated with one another, according to recent police reports.

The first was a theft of a firearm, sunglasses and $3 in change from a vehicle that was reported at 7:13 a.m. on the 4400 block of Middle Aspinwall.

Another vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was reported stolen.

Next, a resident on the 4400 block of Olmsted Road at 7:44 a.m. told police two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from her husband’s unlocked vehicle.

Finally, another resident on the 4300 block of Olmsted Road at 8:30 a.m. told police his 2019 pickup truck was stolen. It was unlocked with the keys inside, and tools worth about $3,000 also were inside the vehicle, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 43-year-old Centerburg man was arrested on a warrant through Franklin County Municipal Court for possession of drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments and was issued a summons for possession of drug-abuse instruments after a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Johnstown Road and state Route 161.

• A 34-year-old Toledo woman was charged with illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 16 at Johnstown Road and Walton Parkway.

• A 36-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 7:28 a.m. Oct. 16 on the 5700 block of Zarley Street.

• A resident on the 4000 block of Croan at 12:08 p.m. Oct. 15 reported fraudulent credit card charges in the amount of $376.57.

• Theft of a wooden sign was reported at 3:42 p.m. Oct. 14 on the 4000 block of Sedgwick Drive.

• Identity theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 14 on the 6700 block of Margarum Bend.

• Officers at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 14 responded to a report that someone fired at least one gunshot at a building on the 8100 block of Walton Parkway. A broken window was reported.

• A 27-year-old Nashport woman was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 12 at state Route 161 westbound and New Albany Road.

• A resident on the first block of Highgrove Farms at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 12 told police his identity was used by another person to file an unemployment claim for $16,822.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of schedule II, IV of V controlled substances, possession of schedule I or II controlled substances, hashish possession, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug-abuse instruments, trafficking and trafficking in drugs of a schedule II, IV or V after officers were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 13 to Johnstown and Greensward roads for a two-vehicle accident. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous amounts of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

• A 42-year-old Westerville man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 13 at New Albany-Condit and Central College roads.

• A 31-year-old Westerville woman was charged with OVI and child endangerment after officers at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 13 assisted in an investigation of a possible hit-skip accident on the 9700 block of Johnstown Road.