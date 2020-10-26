New Albany High School reverts to hybrid mode because of COVID-19

New Albany High School students on Tuesday, Oct. 27, will revert to a hybrid model of learning at the building because of recent COVID-19 coronavirus cases and associated quarantine procedures, according to district spokesman Patrick Gallaway.

New Albany-Plain Local School District students in pre-K through 8th grade will continue to learn at their buildings in a full-time in-person learning mode, he said.

Gallaway said school board members made the decision during an Oct. 23 emergency meeting.

According to the district website, napls.us, as of Oct. 24, the high school had four COVID-19 cases and 115 quarantines.

On Monday, Oct. 26, students and staff members had the day off school so teachers could prepare for the change, Gallaway said.

High school students once again will be divided into maroon and gold groups, alternating days of in-person learning, he said.

Gallaway said district leaders would continue to assess which learning mode is the best for students and staff members on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in the district's virtual-learning program will remain in that mode, he said.

