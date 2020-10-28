New Albany trick-or-treat activities postponed to Oct. 31

New Albany's trick-or-treat activities have been rescheduled to 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a city email sent Wednesday, Oct. 28.

According to the email, the city changed the date from Thursday, Oct. 29, to Oct. 31 because of poor weather being predicted for the region.

City leaders are encouraging parents to use their best judgement to figure out whether children should participate because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the email.

Those who participate are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and to follow health and safety recommendations for Halloween found at newalbanyohio.org/halloween.

