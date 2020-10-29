New Albany Police Beat: Oct. 29

ThisWeek group

Tools and equipment worth $1,210 were reported stolen Oct. 23 from a business on thefirst block of Third Street, according to the New Albany Police Department.

An officer was dispatched to the site at 4:44 a.m., according to the police report. A groundskeeper told the officer that when he arrived at 4:30 a.m., he saw the shed on the west side of the property was open.

He said the shed door was pried open and a bolt lock had been cut.

Missing items from the shed included a chain saw, grass trimmers, leaf blowers and hedge trimmers.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A resident on the 4600 block of McCurdy Drive at 9:38 a.m. Oct. 25 told police he received a statement in the mail saying a loan for $8,700 was opened in his name July 31 for a fraudulent agricultural company.

• A 39-year-old Columbus woman was cited for open container and a 43-year-old Grove City man was charged with OVI after an officer contacted him at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 24 during a business check on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road. The man’s vehicle was parked incorrectly in front of the business and sitting across several parking spaces directly in front of one of the doors, the report said.

• A 34-year-old Newark woman was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 23 at state Route 161 and Babbitt Road.

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 21 at state Route 161 and Babbitt Road.

• A resident on the 8200 block of Marwithe Court at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 21 told police at 3:30 a.m. she was alerted by a video doorbell that someone was at the front door of her house. She said the video showed the person trying to move the door handle.

• A 37-year-old Summerville woman was charged with OVI and cited for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug-abuse instruments and possession of schedule II, IV or V controlled substances after officers at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 20 responded to the first block of East Main Street on a report of a woman lying down outside and acting in a manner that could be caused by drug abuse.