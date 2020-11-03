City Notes: Thanks For Giving 4-Miler's run continues this Thanksgiving

Scott McAfee

Guest columnist

I’m excited to share that one of New Albany’s most popular events, the Thanks For Giving 4-Miler, will go on despite the pandemic.

Sure, it will look different. Thousands of people won’t be smiling together at the start line; but the event will go on nonetheless, and the goal remains steadfast to feed as many central Ohio families as possible.

You can be a part of that.

The Thanks For Giving 4-Miler has become a holiday tradition for many families for a variety of reasons.

First, as a participant every year, I can affirm it’s always been a blast to participate.

Second, unlike any other event that I’m aware of, there has never been a charge to participate. That’s right, you get to choose how much, if anything, you give to participate. The only fee is for the event shirt; otherwise, you may donate as little or as much as you wish.

Third, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars combined for LifeCare Alliance, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the New Albany Food Pantry and the New Albany Community Foundation. This demonstrates the giving nature of the participants and New Albany as a community. Additionally, participants can be confident that 100% of their donation goes directly to support these causes.

Instead of sharing your morning lining up with thousands of others – I for one can’t wait to be able to safely do this again, but I digress – the Thanks For Giving 4-Miler committee suggests that you complete your event with your immediate family in a socially responsible manner at a time that is convenient for you.

Organizers are in the midst of working out plans for participants to safely participate in an “official” 4-mile course going through central New Albany, but participants may choose any course they want at any time through the holiday weekend.

There also will be an opportunity on Thanksgiving Day for families to directly support the New Albany Food Pantry by dropping off canned goods. This way, we can all share these miles knowing that our participation is helping thousands of people right here in New Albany and central Ohio, no matter when and where we complete them.

Want to learn more? Go to narun.org to learn how to participate and/or donate, and revisit the website frequently in the days leading up to the event to find out more about actual Thanksgiving Day event activities.

With so many people counting on our generosity, the Thanks For Giving 4-Miler is a great way to give back.

Scott McAfee is chief communications and marketing officer for New Albany.