New Albany Police Beat: Nov. 5

ThisWeek group

A motor-vehicle app has been credited with alerting a man to an attempted theft of his vehicle, according to the New Albany Police Department.

New Albany officers at 3:21 a.m. Nov. 1 were dispatched to the 8100 block of Parsons Pass on the report of a possible stolen vehicle in progress, according to the police report.

The man told police his vehicle app was showing the vehicle most recently was at Thurston Hall Boulevard.

Officers found the vehicle in the middle of the road on Thurston Hall Boulevard, and the vehicle was damaged on the rear driver side and was missing its rear bumper. It was unoccupied when officers arrived.

The owner told police he parked his vehicle in front of his residence around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31. He said the keys might have fallen out of his pocket while he was driving.

He said around 3 a.m. his wife received an alert from the app that the vehicle had started, and around 3:20 a.m. it had been parked on Thurston Hall Boulevard. Video from the man’s doorbell camera showed that the vehicle was taken at 3:14 a.m.

From video, investigators believe three to four males were involved and were using a dark blue or black four-door sedan with a spare tire on the front passenger side, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 27-year-old Newark man was arrested for littering and cited for open container after an officer noticed a motor-vehicle accident at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 31 at state Route 161 westbound and Beech Road. The officer was informed by a witness that the man appeared to have thrown something in the grass by the exit ramp.

• A political yard sign was reported stolen at 8:49 a.m. Oct. 31 on the 6700 block of Central College Road.

• A 33-year-old New Albany man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 10:32 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sailors Creek Drive and McClellan Drive.

• A resident on the 7400 block of Ratchford Court at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 29 told police someone filed a workers' compensation claim using her Social Security number.

• A 19-year-old Newark man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use, use of illegal license plates, transfer of registration – fictitious plates and driving under a nonpayment of judgment suspension after a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 28 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

• A Westerville resident at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 26 told police that between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, someone broke both locks on his trailer in attempted theft on the 5800 block of Zarley Street. No items were reported stolen.