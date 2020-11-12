New Albany Police Beat: Nov. 12

ThisWeek group

A 31-year-old Pickerington man was charged with OVI after New Albany Police Department officers at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 7 responded to a reported injury accident at Beech Road and state Route 161.

The man said he hit another vehicle from behind at a traffic signal, according to the police report. After an officer noticed he had bloodshot eyes, he was asked to perform tests to determine his intoxication level. He was issued a summons for OVI and released to his wife.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• Identity theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 7100 block of Bevelhymer Road.

• An officer at 12:21 p.m. Nov. 5 was dispatched to the 4300 block of Tarrytown Court after a man said he received a notice an Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation claim had used his name and address.

• Eight cordless hand tools and 10 cordless batteries were reported stolen from a vehicle at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 4 on the 5500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

• An 18-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 3 at Kitzmiller and Smith's Mill roads.