Social hall with food vendors introduced to New Albany community

A social hall with food vendors is slated to open early in 2021 just outside New Albany's city limits.

Groundbreaking occurred a few weeks ago on Bubbly Hall, 6031 Central College Road in Columbus, said Ethan Shajie, business strategist manager with Granaz Corp.

Shajie said construction crews are preparing the site, and full construction could begin soon.

He said the opening is expected by the end of spring.

Shajie said market research showed residents in the area lacked food and restaurant outlets.

“That was the main reason we picked this particular location,” he said.

With communal seating indoors and outdoors, Bubbly Hall would be a place for people to gather around food, said Robin Collins, sales and marketing manager.

The building will be about 15,000 square feet, and of that, 2,400 square feet is an event space for weddings, corporate events and other gatherings, she said.

Earlier this year, New Albany lost a rentable space when Noah’s Event Venue closed at 175 E. Main St.

Shajie said Bubbly Hall would have up to 10 stationary kiosks and another eight to 10 portable stalls for vendors.

He said one of the vendors would be a specialty grocer.

The hall will have its own bar, as well as a wine shop and perhaps rotational beer stations, Shajie said.

The main seating area would be about 6,500 square feet, with roughly a 100-person seating capacity per 1,000 square feet, he said.

Collins said one storefront space on the north side of the building would have a full-service drive-thru option, but it would be an option only for that vendor. It would function as a traditional drive-thru window, with customers ordering and then driving forward to pick up purchases, she said.

A second drive-thru option would be available for one of the kiosks on the northeast side of the building, as well, Collins said. This drive-thru would function as a call-ahead pick-up window, meaning customers must place an order in advance, she said.

Collins said this kiosk also would have access to its a private outdoor patio space of about 400 square feet. She said a garage-type door would open to the outside. Weather permitting, patrons also would have walk-up access to this kiosk, she said.

Collins said vendors would be announced on a rolling basis as they are confirmed.

The social hall is the first phase of the plans for 9 acres at 6031 Central College Road.

Shajie said the social hall is a $4 million investment.

The second phase, a $10 million investment, is slated for summer 2022, he said. It will consist of 30 to 40 2-story condominiums for purchase, with some office space, as well, he said.

Shajie said Granaz Corp. hopes to begin construction on the second phase in March.

The project is in city of Columbus and Columbus City Schools boundaries, he said.

Cherie Nelson, executive director of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, said she has not heard of a similar food-hall idea in proximity to New Albany, though central Ohio has other businesses of that type, such as the North Market locations in Dublin and downtown Columbus.

Having so many food and beverage choices in one place would be exciting, she said.

“People love options and choices,” Nelson said.

