Motor Enclave expected to open in late 2021

A complex of high-end private garages for people to showcase luxury vehicles and socialize with other owners could begin construction early next year in New Albany.

Brad Oleshansky, a Michigan resident who built a similar concept in Pontiac called the M1 Concourse, said he hopes to begin building the Motor Enclave in January or February, depending on weather, with its opening slated around October.

The facility will be on the northwest corner of Kitzmiller Road and state Route 161, he said. The site is between Route 161 and Mount Carmel New Albany, and its entrance will be off Kitzmiller, he said.

The business does not yet have an assigned address.

The New Albany Planning Commission on Nov. 16 voted 3-0 to approve the project’s final development plan.

New Albany City Council on Sept. 1 approved a rezoning request for the project's 19.68 acres.

Oleshansky said the first phase of construction would include three garage buildings made up of 45 private garages for purchase. The private garages, which cost between $154,250 to $550,000, are customized and serve as a personal entertainment space, he said.

The goal here is to create a space to foster community and camaraderie among owners, Oleshansky said.

“We’re not a storage business,” he said.

Of the 45 private garages in the first phase, about a quarter of them have been reserved, Oleshansky said.

Customers typically are 45 to 55 years old, with the disposable income necessary to start looking into their passions and hobbies, he said.

“It’s not just about having cars,” Oleshansky said.

Austin Germain of Germain Automotive Group said he has purchased a private garage in the complex.

Being around like-minded enthusiasts and having a place to decompress made it attractive opportunity, he said.

The location also was key, said Germain, who lives in Columbus.

"It was just so convenient and so cool to have it right in New Albany," he said.

Germain said he enjoys vintage hot rods. He said he plans to display his models in his private garage, which he primarily will keep for personal use, although the opportunity will be available to use it for business needs.

In addition to the three large buildings filled with these private garages, the first phase of construction will include a facility known as the Enclave Club, Oleshansky said. The area will function like a lounge and as a venue for rent, he said.

The Enclave Club has a capacity of about 150 people, he said. With the purchase of a membership, people also may store vehicles on three high vertical racks that can accommodate up to 100 vehicles, he said.

Attorney Aaron Underhill, who provides legal representation for the Motor Enclave, said the first phase of the project is a test phase to determine what the market needs. The second phase would be dictated by those market needs, he said.

Oleshansky said the two phases could include up to nine buildings and 175 private garages. As Underhill noted, the second phase specifics would be based on demand and timing, he said.

A sales center is open at 9695 Johnstown Road and is offering virtual tours, Oleshansky said. Visits are made by appointment via michael@themotorenclave.com, he said.

