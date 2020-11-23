Alene Candles adds 58 jobs through recent expansion in New Albany

Nearly 60 jobs have been added to the New Albany International Business Park through the expansion of candle manufacturer Alene Candles.

According to a recent news release, the company has created 58 jobs, which will contribute $2.5 million annually in salaries and wages.

The jobs come via the opening of a $30 million, 280,000-square-foot facility at the end of October in the business park’s Personal Care and Beauty Innovation Campus, according to the release. The facility is at 9485 Innovation Campus Way, on the southeast corner of Harrison Road and Innovation Campus Way.

Alene Candles also has a facility at 8860 Smith's Mill Road.

The business employs nearly 180 people in central Ohio, according to the release. It also has a production facility in Milford, New Hampshire.

