New Albany Police Beat: Nov. 25

A 36-year-old Columbus man was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under indictment or under a felony conviction after a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 14 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

An officer found a handgun loaded with a magazine.

A passenger in the vehicle was released with a warning for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 30-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI and cited for marijuana possession and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle under the influence after a traffic stop at 3:39 a.m. Nov. 15 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:36 a.m. Nov. 14 on the 10000 block of Johnstown Road. A cellphone and painting tools also were reported stolen.

• A burglary was reported at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 13 at a residence on the 4100 block of Sudbrook Square West, but nothing was reported stolen.

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI and cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. Nov. 11 at U.S. Route 62 and Smith’s Mill Road.

• A 43-year-old Pataskala woman was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 11 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

• A 23-year-old Somerset man was charged with OVI after officers at 11:11 p.m. Nov. 10 responded to the first block of West Granville Street on the report of an impaired driver.

• A 26-year-old Thornville man was cited for fictitious license plates, failure to register, driving under a noncompliance suspension and driving under OVI suspension after a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m. Nov. 10 at Zarley Street and Johnstown Road.

• A 28-year-old Columbus man was cited for possessing drug-abuse instruments after a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. Nov. 9 at state Route 161 eastbound and Beech Road.